JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2019.3.1 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

PhpStorm 2019.3 introduced the ability to automatically insert <?php as soon as you type <? , which can help you deprecate short tags.

But because short tags are still a part of PHP, this turned out to be a bit excessive. That is why in this version, we’ve brought several enhancements to the feature.

First, you can now opt out completely. In the PhpStorm preferences, go to Editor | General | Smart Keys | PHP and clear the Auto-insert ‘<?php’ tag after typing ‘<?’ checkbox:

Second, PhpStorm will filter out the extra php if you happen to type it reflexively, so <?phpphp should no longer occur. And, to remove the php part, you only have to press Backspace once.

Another feature that required a more tailored approach is colored highlighting for PHPDoc blocks, which we introduced in 2019.3.

It turns out that change was a bit too radical for some, so now it’s possible to customize the colors used. In the PhpStorm preferences, go to Editor | Color Scheme | PHP | PHPDoc, clear the Inherit values from checkbox on the elements you’d like to customize, and then set the desired colors:

As always, there’s a handy shortcut you can use to jump straight to the corresponding settings page. Place the caret on some PHPDoc element, press Shift+Cmd+A (Ctrl+Shift+A on WIndows), and search for the Jump to Colors and Fonts action: