Software-update: Total Commander 9.50 bèta 9

Total Commander logo (75 pix)Total Commander versie 9.50 is in ontwikkeling en inmiddels is de zevende bètarelease uitgekomen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid.

Nieuw in versie 9.50 is onder meer ondersteuning een donkere modus, laat de folder history alleen mappen zien waar bewerkingen in zijn uitgevoerd en is er nu een marge van vier regels bij het scrollen door grote mappen. De complete changelog is op deze pagina in te zien, de belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 9.50 aantreffen, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

What's new in beta 9: What's new in beta 8:
  • Bugfixes: USB devices without drive letter (e.g. smartphones) were not shown on newer Windows 10 versions
The update to 9.50 adds a lot of new functions, see below. It also corrects many errors. Complete list of changes.

User interface:
  • Dark mode, starting with Windows 10 1809 (Fall 2018), inofficially also with older Windows versions (ForceDarkModeOptions=1)
  • Increased directory history length to 200 (configurable via HistoryLenStored)
  • History: Only show directories in which the user performed some operation (configurable). Alt+Shift+Down arrow shows full history
  • Drive dropdown list, drive buttonbar: Show "eject" overlay over drive icon for removable drives
  • When scrolling through file lists with the keyboard, keep a margin of 4 lines above/below the current position (configurable)
  • Directory panels: Show for hard links/soft links to files instead of 0 size
  • Ctrl+Q quick view: Show contents of link target instead of lnk file content
  • Configuration - Options - Display: New option "Append \" to show folders as Folder\ instead of [Folder]
  • Internal associations: Optional: Add extra verbs from ALL matching filters, default "open" only from the first match
  • Show "New" submenu also in context menu for [..] entry, to create new file in current directory
  • Windows 10, context menu: Menu item "Share" didn't do anything -> handle it internally
  • Quick search dialog: Clear search with Ctrl+Y
  • Right click on directory tab -> "Recently closed tabs"
  • Show location of Total Commander EXE file in about box
File operations:
  • Archives: Choose codepage when unpacking files, e.g. to unpack names with cyrillic characters. Show [Auto] or chosen encoding in tab header.
  • OneDrive folder: Handle folders appearing as file system links
  • F5 copy dialog: Support directory hotlist (Ctrl+D)
  • Create CRC checksums: New options to use Unix format, and to always use UTF-8
FTP / File system plugins:
  • Transfer from FTP server to FTP server with F5: Option to copy via local PC
  • Transfer from/to FTP/FS plugins: Support copy filters like the local file copy function, e.g. *.txt | excludeddir\
  • FTP, upload/download with F5 - F2 in background: Support client certificate
  • RestrictInterface=6144: Disallow all plugins, or 4096: Only allow plugins with a valid digital signature
Multi-rename tool:
  • New placeholder [c] = number of files in list
  • New placeholder [S] = file size
Alt+F10 tree:
  • Option to use 'Everything' to load the tree
  • Combobox to change drive, open with Alt+F1 or Alt+F2
Search:
  • Search with 'Everything': Show percent of the search results transferred to Total Commander
  • Improved search in Office xml files (e.g. .docx, .ods etc): find accented characters
  • Automatically check 'Everything' option when using prefix ev: or ed: in search field
  • Option to search in search results only
  • View previous search results
Lister (F3):
  • Define which view method and plugin should be used when opened, separately by file type, e.g. all jpg files with internal image viewer
  • Press '8' to show preview as the Explorer (uses IPreviewHandler or IThumbnailProvider if the former isn't available)
  • Support printing of JPG/PNG/GIF in Lister with internal image viewer
Compare by content:
  • Set color for underlined search results
Synchronize dirs:
  • Use Ctrl+PageUp/PageDown to jump to next/previous directory
Internal commands:
  • New internal commands with parameters: LOADSELECTION, SAVESELECTION, SAVEDETAILS plus ANSI/Unicode versions
  • cm_ModernShare allows to use the new Windows 10 "Share" context menu item directly
  • cm_ChangeArchiveEncoding to open the archive encoding popup menu
  • cm_MoveTabLeft and cm_MoveTabRight to manually move current tab

Versienummer 9.50 bèta 9
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/950_beta.htm
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

13-12-2019 08:24
13-12-2019 • 08:24

Reacties (6)

+2Bor

13 december 2019 08:30
Een aardige lijst met bugfixes weer:
11.12.19 Fixed: Dark mode: focus rectangles on buttons were not dotted but dashed (bug in function CreatePen) (32/64)
11.12.19 Fixed: Dark mode: Configuration - Options - Ignore list still had white scrollbars on Windows 10 1809 and newer (32/64)
11.12.19 Fixed: Find files, F2 search in found files/folders: When using "current dir only", found folders were also counted as files (32/64)
11.12.19 Fixed: NOCLOSE.EXE: Do not quote command after /K when using command.com (32)
11.12.19 Fixed: Find files - Load/Save: The list was no longer sorted alphabetically, and therefore had reduced quick search (32)
10.12.19 Fixed: Drive buttonbar: Drive icons could be invisible when they had to be scaled for higher DPI (32)
10.12.19 Fixed: In place rename (Shift+F6) was closed by mistake when pressing cursor left at leftmost position, and quick view was open (64)
10.12.19 Fixed: Compare by content: Going to next/previous difference may skip results when only showing differences with 0 extra lines (32/64)
09.12.19 Fixed: FTP connect: If AUTH TLS/SSL fails, retry with it enabled if the user confirms to retry (32/64)
09.12.19 Fixed: Configuration - Options - View Mode: Combobox "View mode" showed modes from file system plugins while in a plugin, although they cannot be set this way (32/64)
09.12.19 Fixed: FTP upload in background would send file to wrong directory if "Send commands" contained a command to change directory (32/64)
09.12.19 Added: Auto-convert sharepoint URLs like https://intranet/projects/123/ABCD/Documents/... to \\intranet\DavWWWRoot\projects\123\ABCD\Documents\... in button bar, command line etc. (32/64)
08.12.19 Fixed: Configuration - Options - Color: Preview for synchronize dirs used wrong background color if the file list background wasn't the default (32/64)
08.12.19 Fixed: Dark mode: FTP log panel didn't have dark scrollbars on Windows 10 1809 and newer (32/64)
08.12.19 Fixed: Made buttons for USB drives without drive letter 2 pixels wider (32/64)
08.12.19 Fixed: Configuration - Options - Color - Preview: Reduce font size for file lists and title bars if the list/main window font was set very large (32/64)
08.12.19 Added: cm_rereadsource: Parameter 1 forces refresh even if nothing has changed in that directory, e.g. to re-load icons and overlays (32/64)
08.12.19 Fixed: USB drives without drive letters: button could get focused when clicking on it twice (32/64)
06.12.19 Fixed: Find files - Duplicates - Feed to listbox - Select files: Second tab had different upper and lower part colors (64)
06.12.19 Fixed: Breadcrumb bar button to open dropdown list sometimes had wrong colors, e.g. after switching between normal and dark mode (32/64)
Vermoedelijk laat de final niet lang meer op zich wachten. Hulde voor Ghisler voor het continu doorontwikkelen van deze tool.

Zijn er hier ook mensen die Total Commander voor Android gebruiken?
Reageer
+1P_Tingen

@Bor13 december 2019 09:14
Ik heb het een tijdje gebruikt op mijn telefoon, maar daar waar ik het superhandig vind op mijn computer (als in: wil niet meer zonder), zag ik het nut er niet zo van in op mijn telefoon. Daar ben ik veel minder bezig vanuit bestandsbeheer, maar eigenlijk altijd vanuit apps. Op mijn pc (kennelijk) niet.
Reageer
+1Soullie
13 december 2019 08:42
Ik gebruik total commander echt al jaren, heerlijke file manager.
Ook voor android trouwens.
Reageer
0schoene
@Soullie13 december 2019 09:09
Ik gebruik total commander ook al jaren op windows, dit is voor mij een musthave applicatie. Maar met de android versie heb ik minder goeie ervaringen. Met name de smb plugin werkt bij mij niet goed. Het kopièren van en naar mijn (debian) server faalt in 90% van de pogingen. Ik heb dan maar 'ghost commander' geinstalleerd, en met deze app gaat alles goed.
Reageer
0t0nne
13 december 2019 09:01
Ik gebruik deze reeds van toen ie nog wincommander heette.
Zou niet meer zonder kunnen!
Reageer


