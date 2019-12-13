De zesde update voor versie 4.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma en is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 4.0 treffen we een geheel vernieuwde Content Server aan, is er een nieuwe ebook-viewer en is Qt WebKit vervangen door Qt WebEngine. In versie 4.6.0 treffen we onder meer een donkere modus aan.
New features
Bug fixes
- Windows 10: Add support for the dark mode.
If you turn on dark mode under the Windows Settings->Personalisation->Colors and restart calibre it will use dark colors. Can also be enabled by setting the CALIBRE_USE_DARK_PALETTE environment variable.
- Polish books tool: Add a setting to add or remove soft hyphens from the book text
- Viewer: Re-enable the old reference mode from calibre 3.x
- PDF Output: Fix the option to break long words at the end of lines not working since calibre 4. Closes tickets: 1854349
- DOCX Input: Fix incorrect font sizes for footnote references in paragraphs that have text with multiple font sizes.Closes tickets: 1855403
- DOCX Input: Avoid nested <sup> tags for footnote references
- Viewer: Fix max text width/height settings not being applied correctly on window resize. Closes tickets: 1854211
- Viewer: Auto-expand entries in the Table of Contents when viewing the corresponding location in the book.
- Viewer: When creating a new bookmark, if there is selected text use it as the default bookmark title. Closes tickets: 1854611