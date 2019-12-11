Versie 0.103 van Home Assistant is uitgebracht. Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons Forum. De aankondiging voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

Here it is! Home Assistant 0.103 is released, which is the last major release for this year. For the final stretch of this year, we’ve focussed on cleaning things up. This release contains many things that were still in progress (e.g., due to Hacktoberfest), lots of bugfixes; mainly things that help to improve the stability and experience of Home Assistant.

We wish you happy holidays! As always, we skip a release cycle at the end of the year, making this the final, major release of 2019. This gives all of us time to enjoy the holidays with our families as well. The first release of 2020, will be on 15 January.

Furthermore, we’d like to take the opportunity to thank all of our contributors, no matter how small or big the contribution; code, documentation, issue reporting, beta testing, supporters in our forum and chat. We salute and thank you and wish you the best for the new decade, as we are entering 2020!