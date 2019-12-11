Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Home Assistant 0.103

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 0.103 van Home Assistant is uitgebracht. Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons Forum. De aankondiging voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

0.103: Happy Holidays, Service calls, StarLine, GeoNet NZ and Proxmox

Here it is! Home Assistant 0.103 is released, which is the last major release for this year. For the final stretch of this year, we’ve focussed on cleaning things up. This release contains many things that were still in progress (e.g., due to Hacktoberfest), lots of bugfixes; mainly things that help to improve the stability and experience of Home Assistant.

We wish you happy holidays! As always, we skip a release cycle at the end of the year, making this the final, major release of 2019. This gives all of us time to enjoy the holidays with our families as well. The first release of 2020, will be on 15 January.

Furthermore, we’d like to take the opportunity to thank all of our contributors, no matter how small or big the contribution; code, documentation, issue reporting, beta testing, supporters in our forum and chat. We salute and thank you and wish you the best for the new decade, as we are entering 2020!

Versienummer 0.103
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

11-12-2019 • 20:16
Submitter: Frenck

11-12-2019 • 20:16

Submitter: Frenck

Bron: Home Assistant

Reacties (4)

0maartend
11 december 2019 20:37
Let op ; behoorlijke breaking changes
0wouser
@maartend11 december 2019 20:39
Als in? Stabiliteit?
0maartend
@wouser11 december 2019 20:48
All services for use in Home Assistant are moved to their integration naming space.

The list below shows service calls and platforms which have been moved to their own integrations - @raman325

Local File: camera.local_file_update_file_path -> local_file.update_file_path (#28890)
Elk-M1 Controller: alarm_control_panel.elkm1_* -> elkm1.* (#29128)
Neato: vacuum.neato_custom_cleaning -> neato.custom_cleaning (#29148)
Envisalink: alarm_control_panel.envisalink_alarm_keypress -> envisalink.alarm_keypress (#29126)
IFTTT: alarm_control_panel.ifttt_push_alarm_state -> ifttt.push_alarm_state (#29129)
AlarmDecoder Alarm: alarm_control_panel.alarmdecoder_alarm_toggle_chime -> alarmdecoder.alarm_toggle_chime (#29127)
Econet: water_heater.econet_* -> econet.* (#29149)
APNS: notify.apns_* -> apns.apns_* (#29165)
Facebox: image_processing.facebox_teach_face -> facebox.teach_face (#29151)
HTML5: notify.html5_dismiss -> html5.dismiss (#29145)
Lifx: light.lifx_* -> lifx.* (#29136)
Mill: climate.mill_set_room_temperature -> mill.set_room_temperature (#29132)
Todoist: calendar.todoist_new_task -> todoist.new_task (#29131)
Wink: lock.wink_* -> wink.* (#29137)
Wemo: fan.wemo_* -> wemo.* (#29135)
Bluetooth: device_tracker.update -> bluetooth_tracker.update (#29161)
Demo: device_tracker.randomize_device_tracker_data -> demo.randomize_device_tracker_data (#29164)
iCloud: device_tracker.icloud_* -> icloud.* (#29144)
Blackbird: media_player.blackbird_set_all_zones -> blackbird.set_all_zones (#29112)
Bluesound: media_player.bluesound_* -> bluesound.* (#29111)
Channels: media_player.channels_* -> channels.* (#29139)
Epson: media_player.epson_select_cmode -> epson.select_cmode (#29113)
Monoprice: media_player.monoprice_* -> monoprice.* (#29099)
Songpal: media_player.songpal_set_sound_setting -> songpal.set_sound_setting (#29143)
Soundtouch: media_player.soundtouch_* -> soundtouch.* (#29140)
Squeezebox: media_player.squeezebox_call_method -> squeezebox.call_method (#29141)
Xiaomi Miio: *.xiaomi_miio_* -> xiaomi_miio.* (#29134)
Xiaomi Miio: *.xiaomi_* -> xiaomi_miio.* (#29134)
Yamaha: media_player.yamaha_* -> yamaha.* (#29142)

Other Breaking Changes

Mobile App - Loading the Mobile App no longer causes the Cloud integration to be loaded. If you relied on this, add cloud: to your configuration.yaml. - (@balloob - #29373) (mobile_app docs)

Samsung TV - The behavior for next and previous track commands for Samsung TVs has changed. Before the change, the Samsung TV integration reacted to the two above commands sending the KEY_FF and KEY_REWIND commands. While watching TV programs, those two commands do nothing. After the change, the entity sends the KEY_CHUP and KEY_CHDOWN commands instead, thus allowing the user to change the channel using the media player standard Lovelace interface. The user doesn’t need to change anything in the configuration. - (@tulindo - #28213) (samsungtv docs)

Wake on LAN - The configuration key mac_address: was renamed to mac: to be in sync with the service. (@fabaff - #28830) (wake_on_lan docs)

PulseAudio Loopback Switch - The default port was incorrectly set to 4712, however, the official documentation states that the default port is 4713. Therefore, the port has been changed and all previously configured switches now need to listen to port 4713. - (@springstan - #28857) (pulseaudio_loopback docs)

Z-Wave - This changes the primary command class for z-wave thermostats in discovery schemas from COMMAND_CLASS_THERMOSTAT_SETPOINT to COMMAND_CLASS_THERMOSTAT_MODE. This will cause a typical dual setpoint thermostat to be correctly represented as a single entity. - (@oandrew - #27040) (zwave docs)

Transmission - Added host field to add_torrent service in order to support multiple Transmission instances. (@engrbm87 - #28653) (transmission docs)

Opentherm Gateway - Adds device support. This change breaks enabled sensor and binary_sensor entities, which are now disabled by default and can be re-enabled through the Devices panel. It also breaks entity_id of the climate entity in some configurations. The entity_id is now based on the gateway_id rather than the configured name to guarantee uniqueness. - (@mvn23 - #28722) (opentherm_gw docs)

Intent - If you use the built-in intents for shopping list, cover or light, you need to add intent: to your configuration.yaml. - (@balloob - #29280) (conversation docs) (cover docs) (intent docs) (light docs) (shopping_list docs)

Emulated Hue - As previous entityid were not Hue compliant, emulated_hue_ids.json will need to be cleared out and devices re-discovered and configured in Alexa / Google Home. This is a necessary growing pain to move the integration forward in a Hue-compliant fashion. - (@NobleKangaroo - #28317) (emulated_hue docs)

Miflora - Values for an unresponsive device aren’t reported any more as if they were valid, so it’s possible to send an alert. - (@ferbar - #29276) (miflora docs)
0Pimmetje651
11 december 2019 20:48
Hopen dat het probleem met de SolarEdge add-on is gefixed !
