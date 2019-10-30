Versie 3.12.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is de nieuwe naam van Piwik en is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina en een overzicht van de planning is op deze pagina te vinden. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Matomo 3.12.0 comes with a very exciting new feature, several significant performance improvements, usability improvements and fixes to security issues. We’re excited to deliver one of the most exciting new features in years.

Introducing the Data and Segment Comparison feature! You can now compare multiple dates within the calendar selector in Matomo. And you can compare segments together with a click within the Segment editor. Try out these features today in your Matomo to see the power behind this new data comparison mode.

With this release, we have also significantly changed the way the data archiving process works and in particular we have rewritten SQL queries in a way that makes archiving significantly faster across the board. This is a major performance improvement and if you run a high traffic Matomo site or if you are using many segments, you should notice a significant reduction in CPU and IO usage during the core:archive archiving cron task. And this change has also fixed a persistent issue which was reported dozens of times over the years in multiple tickets. We’re very happy that this is now fixed.

With each new release, Matomo becomes faster and more reliable. We’ve made a dozen smaller performance improvements such as making Real-time queries faster for high traffic sites, made improvements to the DB Writer/Reader feature, introduced a new `core:archive` parameter to disable processing of reports for segments for “Today” ` –skip-segments-today` which is very useful when you have a lot of segments. You can now specific a INI setting (`live_query_max_execution_time`) to let any Real-time SQL query time out after a few minutes and prevent them from running for hours possibly doing nothing (we found this setting very valuable to prevent edge cases of slow running/never finishing SQL queries for high-traffic Matomo servers). We also released a new plugin DeviceDetectorCache which makes Tracking API requests faster and use less CPU.

In terms of usability improvements. It is now easier to validate your segments when you create and edit them: you can now click a “Test” button which will show the list of all visits matching the segment in a popover. Also, in all table reports, the first column will now stick to the left, making it easier to view your data when the table is wide and you’re scrolling right to view more columns. You can also now easily search Matomo user guides and FAQs directly from the Matomo Help screen. And to make it easier to setup tracking in Matomo, you can now easily send an email to developers with instructions on how to install the Matomo JavaScript Tracking code. And we’re now showing the Matomo logo in the top-left of the app!

When you embed Matomo reports as iframe, you can now prevent scrollbars from showing up (the height of the iframe will be automatically adjusted to the height of the content height of the iframe)

Dozens of smaller bugs and issues were fixed. Matomo 3.12.0 should also be compatible with PHP 7.4 (let us know if you notice any issue).

We are grateful for all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, our awesome team of translators for their work, and our Matomo Cloud hosting customers and Premium features customers for their amazing support.

242 tickets have been closed by more than 23 contributors!