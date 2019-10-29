Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 441.08 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 440.97 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de GTX 1660 Super, image-sharpening en is de lijst met monitoren die G-Sync ondersteunen verder uitgebreid. De complete releasenotes staan hieronder:

Gaming Technology
  • Adds support for GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER GPU
  • Adds support for image-sharpening from NVIDIA Control Panel
  • Adds support for G-SYNC compatibility with NVIDIA Ultra Low Latency Mode
  • Adds support for 7 new G-SYNC compatible monitors
  • Adds support for ReShade filters within GeForce Experience
  • Adds support for windowed G-SYNC for OpenGL and Vulkan-based applications.
New Features and Other Changes
  • Added Image Sharpening control to the NVIDIA Control Panel->Manage 3D Settings page. Increases the level of sharpness, detail, or clarity of images in games and applications.
  • Added Ultra Low Latency G-SYNC+ V-Sync feature. Provides tear-free, low-latency gaming using G-SYNC displays. To enable, set Low Latency Mode to Ultra, turn on V-Sync, and enable the G-SYNC display.
  • Added support for HDMI 2.1 VRR.
New Features
  • G-SYNC is now supported on windowed OpenGL and Vulkan applications.
  • Fixed flashes or frame drops in several Notebook models when running G-SYNC in the lower of the two system refresh rates.
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
  • Darwin Project
  • The Outer Worlds (NVIDIA Turing GPUs only)
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [Super Robot Wars V]: The game crashes to a white screen. [2720588]
  • [War Thunder]: The game may crash during gameplay. [2738521]
  • [Battlefield V][G-SYNC][HDR]: When G-SYNC and HDR are enabled, the game cannot be maximized to full-screen after being minimized to the taskbar. [200558314]
  • [Grand Theft Auto V]: The game frequently crashes. NVIDIA is working with the application developer to resolve the issue.

Downloads and Best Buy Guide

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

