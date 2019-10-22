Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 440.97 WHQL

Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 440.97 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Call of Duty: Modern Warfare en The Outer Worlds. De changelog laat natuurlijk ook weer bugfixes zien en problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waarvoor nog geen oplossing is. De complete releasenotes staan hieronder:

Provides increased performance and the optimal gaming experience for
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • The Outer Worlds
Gaming Technology
  • Adds support for windowed G-SYNC for OpenGL and Vulkan-based applications.
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
  • Darwin Project
  • The Outer Worlds (NVIDIA Turing GPUs only)
New Features and Other Changes
  • G-SYNC is now supported on windowed OpenGL and Vulkan applications.
  • Fixed flashes or frame drops in several Notebook models when running G-SYNC in the lower of the two system refresh rates. Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [FIFA 19/FIFA 20]: The game may crash to the desktop. [2690624/2713659/200559659]
  • [Apex Legends]: Random flickering occurs on the screen. [2709770]
  • [Star Wars: Battlefront II]: Random crashes to the desktop occur. [200550245 ]
  • [Growtopia][GeForce RTX]: The game crashes when launched. [2709649]
  • [Tradesmen OS3DE]: Objects are missing in the game. [2691363]
  • [World of Warcraft]: Flickering occurs on the character select screen. [2684628]
  • [Cinema 4D]: Trailing ghosting effect appears when moving the brush tool. [2633267]
  • [Shadow Of The Tomb Raider][DirectX 12]: The game crashes after hitting a TDR error. [200549489]
  • [Forza Horizon 4]: Colored corruption appears in the game during gameplay. [200544234]
  • [Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M]: GPU clock cannot be boosted beyond base clock speed. [2683147]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [Battlefield V][G-SYNC][HDR]: When G-SYNC and HDR are enabled, the game cannot be maximized to full-screen after being minimized to the taskbar. [200558314]
  • [Grand Theft Auto V]: The game frequently crashes. NVIDIA is working with the application developer to resolve the issue.

Versienummer 440.97 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.geforce.co.uk/drivers
Bestandsgrootte 574,02MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: nVidia

