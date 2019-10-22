Mozilla heeft versie 70 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de dertiende versie gebaseerd op Firefox Quantum. In versie 70 heeft het icon een opfrisbeurt gekregen en worden trackingcookies van sociale media geblokkeerd. Verder is Lockwise, waarmee de digitale identiteit en wachtwoorden kunnen worden beheerd, verbeterd en is de compositor op macOS verbeterd, waardoor het minder energie vraagt en betere prestaties biedt. De complete changelog kan hieronder worden gevonden.

