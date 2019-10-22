Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 70.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 70 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de dertiende versie gebaseerd op Firefox Quantum. In versie 70 heeft het icon een opfrisbeurt gekregen en worden trackingcookies van sociale media geblokkeerd. Verder is Lockwise, waarmee de digitale identiteit en wachtwoorden kunnen worden beheerd, verbeterd en is de compositor op macOS verbeterd, waardoor het minder energie vraagt en betere prestaties biedt. De complete changelog kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • More privacy protections from Enhanced Tracking Protection:
  • More security protections from Firefox Lockwise, our digital identity and password management tool:
    • Lockwise for desktop lets you create, update, and delete your logins and passwords to sync across all your devices, including the Lockwise mobile apps and Firefox mobile browsers .
    • Integrated breach alerts from Firefox Monitor, to alert you when saved logins and passwords are compromised in online data breaches.
    • Complex password generation, to help you create and save strong passwords for new online accounts.
  • Improvements to core engine components, for better browsing on more sites
    • A faster Javascript Baseline Interpreter to handle the modern web’s
      large codebases and improve page load performance by as much as 8
      percent.
    • WebRender rolled out to more Firefox for Windows users, now available by default on Windows desktops with integrated Intel graphics cards and resolution of 1920x1200 or less) for improved graphics rendering.
    • Compositor improvements in Firefox for macOS that reduce power
      consumption, speed up page load by as much as 22 percent, and reduce
      resource use for video by up to 37 percent.
  • More browser features to help you get the most out of Firefox products and services
    • A stand-alone Firefox account menu for easy access to Firefox services like Monitor and Send.
    • A message panel accessed from the gift icon in the toolbar that offers a quick overview of new releases and key features.
    • When a website uses your geolocation, an indicator is shown in the
      address bar.
Fixed Changed
  • Built-in Firefox pages now follow the system dark mode preference
  • Aliased theme properties have been removed, which may affect some themes
  • Passwords can now be imported from Chrome on macOS in addition to existing support for Windows
  • Readability is now greatly improved on under- or overlined texts, including links. The lines will now be interrupted instead of crossing over a glyph.
Developer
  • Developer Information
    For additional developer resources from Mozilla, visit our Mozilla Developer YouTube channel for new videos every week.
  • The Developer Tools Accessibility panel now includes an audit for keyboard accessibility and a color deficiency simulator for systems with WebRender enabled
  • Inactive CSS: The Inspector now grays out CSS declarations that don’t affect the selected element and shows a tooltip explaining why -- and even how to fix it.
  • The new DOM Mutation Breakpoints in Developer Tools allows developers to diagnose when scripts add, remove or update page content. This makes debugging of complex script interactions and dependencies a lot easier.
  • WebExtensions developers can now inspect browser.storage.local data using the "Addon Debugging" Firefox Developer Tools.
  • With new network resource search in Developer Tools, you can quickly find resources based on their request and response data, including headers, cookies and content.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 70.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 70.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 70.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 70.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 70.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 70.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 70.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 70.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 70.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 70.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 70.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 70.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 70.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 70.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 70.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Versienummer 70.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 22-10-2019 18:071

22-10-2019 • 18:07

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

