Phil Harvey heeft versie 11.72 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Sinds versie 11.66 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 11.72
Changes in version 11.71
- Added warning messages for corrupted Photoshop document data
- Added a new Olympus CameraType
- Added a new Canon LensType
- Decode more Sigma tags
- Improved Russian translations (thanks Alexander)
- Updated decoding of some CanonCustom settings for recent models
- Documented DNG OpcodeList values
Changes in version 11.70 (production release)
- Added a new Sony LensType (thanks Jos Roost)
- Added a few new Nikon Z LensID's
- Added a simple print conversion for DNG OpcodeList tags (note that due to this, these tags must now be copied using the -n option)
- Fixed problems determining some video parameters for DV files
- Changed behaviour of -sep option when writing empty list items
- API Changes:
- Changed ListSplit option to preserve empty list items
Changes in version 11.69
- Added a new CanonModelID (thanks Laurent Clévy)
- Improved identification of Office Open XML files
- Removed RAF version check when writing FujiFilm RAF files
- Limited the number of accelerometer records that ExifTool will read by default with the -ee option from INSV files to avoid excessive processing times and memory usage
- Patched Windows version to allow reading of shared files with Unicode names (thanks Eriksson)
- Patched to avoid converting some bad GPS coordinates (thanks Csaba Toth)
- Fixed verbose output to include YCbCrSubSampling for JPEG files
- Fixed conversion and group names for the new FujiFilm tag added in 11.68
- Fixed format of GeoTiffDirectory and GeoTiffDoubleParams when writing
Changes in version 11.68
- Fixed bug introduced in version 11.66 where the sign was lost when writing coordinate values between 0 and -1 to QuickTime:GPSCoordinates
Changes in version 11.67
- Added read support for yet another type of streaming GPS in MP4 videos
- Added a number of new FujiFlashMode values
- Decode a new FujiFilm tag
- Made NikonCaptureOffsets and NikonCaptureVersion deletable
- Enhanced tag name documentation to indicate deletable MakerNotes tags
- Added config_files/thinkware.config to the distribution
- Fixed bug decoding negative GPS coordinates from INSV videos