Software-update: WinRAR 5.80 bèta 2

WinRAR logo (80 pix) RAR Labs heeft de tweede bètarelease van versie 5.80 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.80 beta 2
  • "Find files" and command line mode "i" commands:
    • if "Use all tables" option or "t" modifer of "i" command are used, additionally to already supported ANSI, OEM and UTF-16 encodings WinRAR will search the specified string in UTF-8 files as well;
    • better support for Unicode text strings;
    • better performance, especially for case insensitive search;
    • hexadecimal search output includes both text and hexadecimal representation of found matches.
  • File and total progress bar is displayed when unpacking tar.bz2, tar.gz, tar.lz, tar.xz, tar.z archives.
    Previously only the total progress was displayed properly for tar.bz2, tar.gz and tar.z. Neither file nor total progress was displayed for tar.lz and tar.xz.
  • "File list/Files/Exact sizes" option also changes the file size format in WinRAR status bar.
  • Added support for one more variation of TAR format archives.
  • Bug fixed: WinRAR extraction commands in Windows Explorer context menu failed if -ag switch was added to rar.ini file.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 5.80 bèta 2 (32bit)
*WinRAR 5.80 bèta 2 (64bit)
*RAR 5.80 bèta 2 voor Linux (32bit)
*RAR 5.80 bèta 2 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 5.80 bèta 2 voor FreeBSD (32bit)
*RAR 5.80 bèta 2 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
*RAR 5.80 bèta 2 voor macOS (64bit)

Versienummer 5.80 bèta 2
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website RAR Labs
Download https://www.rarlab.com/download.htm
Bestandsgroottes 536,00KB - 3,06MB
Licentietype Shareware

