Software-update: Cyberduck 7.1.0

Cyberduck logo (75 pix) Versie 7.1.0 van Cyberduck is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie wordt uitgebracht, is een ftp-, sftp- en webdav-client, en heeft daarnaast ondersteuning voor diverse cloudopslagdiensten die van S3 of de OpenStack-api gebruikmaken. Het programma beschikt over een overzichtelijke interface en ondersteunt technieken als Spotlight, Bonjour, Keychain, Applescript en Growl. Daarnaast kun je gebruikmaken van verschillende, al geïnstalleerde teksteditors, waaronder BBEdit, TextWrangler, TextMate, Mi, Smultron en CSSEdit. Cyberduck is in een groot aantal talen te gebruiken, waaronder het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features:
  • Application running as 64-bit (Windows)
  • Application package is notarized (macOS)
  • Support for storage classes (Google Storage)
  • Support to select region (eu, us, asia) for new buckets (Google Storage)
  • Support to set lifecycle configuration on bucket (Google Storage)
  • Support for me-south-1 (Bahrain) region (S3)
Bugs fixed:
  • Number of buckets displayed in browser limited to 1000 (Google Storage)
  • Fails to authenticate where keyboard-interactive mechanism is not supported (SFTP) (#10714)
  • Errors accessing Cryptomator vault (Google Drive, OneDrive)
  • No route to host error with IPv6 only server (macOS)
  • Allow to access files with non printable characters in key name (S3))
  • Use AWS4 signature for pre-signed URLs for AWS in region us-east-1 (S3))
  • Rate limit number of requests (Google Drive) (#10103))
  • Repeated prompt to validate host key when connecting to non standard port (SFTP) (10772))
  • Segmented downloads fail with longer filenames (#10726))

Versienummer 7.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Cyberduck
Download https://cyberduck.io/
Licentietype GPL

Bron: Cyberduck

