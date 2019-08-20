Na een lange ontwikkelperiode is de final release van versie 4.60 van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Sinds de derde bètarelease zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
AIMP v4.60, build 2144
AIMP v4.60 RC 2, build 2142
- General: 3rd party libraries were updated
- minor issues were fixed
AIMP v4.60 RC 1, build 2137
- Album arts: cache manager now takes disk number into account
- Sound engine: the "pre-load next track" option has been added
- Fixed: general - few minor issues related to the "night mode" feature
- Fixed: skin engine - duplicates of the "playlist" and "music library" menu items are displayed in window's context menu in certain skins
- Fixed: tag editor - unable to store values longer than 260 characters to some tag fields
- Fixed: tag editor - non-square album arts displays cropped
AIMP v4.60 Beta 6, build 2133
- General: glyphs for secondary windows has been updated
- General: an ability to switch on/off night mode manually
- Skin engine: an ability to specify custom hotkey to toggle visibility of secondary windows
- Playlist: support for IPTV extensions for M3U/M3U8 playlists formats
- Plugins: InputFFmpeg plugin has been replaced by BASSWebM
- Fixed: general - few minor issues related to the "night mode" feature
- Fixed: internet radio - tracks meta of HTTP-Live streams updates incorrectly
- Fixed: plugins - last.fm - some links has not been localized in the "Information about the file" dialog
AIMP v4.60 Beta 5, build 2129
- General: support of dark mode introduced in Windows 10
- General: icons library for file types - special iconset for the M3U and CUE file formats has been added
- Plugins: AlbumArt Visualization - fill mode was changed to the "TV like" - album art is no longer cropped
- Fixed: skin engine - TASETextDisplay - text incorrectly center by vertically in some cases
- Fixed: skin engine - original sizes of hidden background elements sometimes restores incorrectly on applying the skin
- Fixed: lyrics - unsupported tags of Enhanced LRC file format are no longer shown
- Fixed: tags - MP3 - parameters of variable bitrate stream determines incorrectly in some cases (regression)
- minor issues were fixed
AIMP v4.60 Beta 4, build 2124
- Common: localizations have been updated
- Common: saving settings and playlists is now safe to unexpected OS shutdown
- Player: internet-radio - support for JSON-based metadata
- Music Library: creating a smart-playlist via command in context menu of grouping tree now automatically creates a sorting template based on sorting that uses in music library
- Fixed: sound effects - an error occurs on attempt to show hint for volume slider
- Fixed: tag editor - Vorbis Comments - loses the information about library version that has been used to create a file
- Fixed: skin engine - font color changes during content scrolling in some cases
- Fixed: skin engine - TASELayoutItem - the AutoHide feature does not work for items whose property Align is set to alClient
- Fixed: skin engine - TASELayoutScrollView always handles the mouse wheel action even if nothing to scroll
- Fixed: skin engine - TASEScrollBarXXX - value of the AllowFading property does not take into account
- Fixed: skin engine - TASETextDisplayEx - auto size works incorrectly if the alignment property is set value different from taLeftJustify
- Fixed: skin engine - TASETextDisplayEx - HitTestByText property works incorrectly if the AlignmentVertical property is set value different from taAlignTop
- Fixed: music library - incorrect order of hieroglyphs in alphabetic index
- Fixed: music library - issues related to view settings restoring after switching between different data sources
- Fixed: plugins - last.fm - plugin leads to hang up the application in some cases when display information about the song
- minor issues were fixed
- Skin engine: TASESliderVertical / TASESliderHorizontal - support for custom localizations for the TextLabels
- Skin engine: TASETextDisplay / TASETextDisplayEx / TASEButton - text alignment and auto-size options have been added
- Plugins: the AlbumArt visualization now can be unloaded
- Plugins: API for audio decoders has been extended
- Fixed: general - the %FileCreatedDate / %FileCreatedTime / %FileModifiedDate / %FileModifiedTime macros does not work for virtual files
- Fixed: lyrics - the %FileName% macro does not work (regression)
- Fixed: plugins - FFmpeg based plugin crashes on attempt to play the file (regression)
- Fixed: plugins - Lastfm - an error occurs on track start if the track information dialog and similar artists panel are visible
- minor issues were fixed