Versie 6.1.2 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden behereerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. Sinds versie 6.1.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in DBeaver 6.1.2 Git integration: Create projects in remote repositories Pull/commit/push automation from the DBeaver perspective Integrate existing projectys with Git repositories

Problem with SSH and SSL connections was solved

Problem with missing legacy character encoding was fixed

Data editor: “Delete cascade” feature was added Problem with column order was fixed (when result contains multiple columns with the same name) Problem with duplicated values in column filters was fixed “Default” values were added for numbers, strings and booleans

Data transfer: Export to a single file was fixed TXT format: extra options were added CSV import: timestamp columns parser was fixed

PostgeSQL: Extensions management was added Partitions DDL was added Partitions create/drop support was added Object description reading was fixed (+ problem with duplicated objects was solved) Complex data types rendering was fixed float4 data type support was fixed (wrong value render)

Greenplum: ERD renderer was fixed

Oracle: Problem with read-only tables was fixed (for some Oracle versions) View management: problem with semicolons was fixed

DB2 for iSeries: Procedures DDL was added Problem with schema list reading was fixed

Generic driver (SQLite and others): problem with view create command was fixed

Plenty of minor UI bugs were fixed Changes in DBeaver 6.1.1 We have migrated to Java11 (Windows and MacOS bundled JRE is OpenJDK 11.0.3)

ERD: diagram refresh fixed (do not re-layout elements)

ERD: support of zoom with mouse wheel was added

PostgreSQL: ref cursor data type support was fixed

Oracle: bootstrap queries execute was fixed

DB2 for iSeries, DB2 for z/OS: schema list reading was fixed

SQLite: datetime columns support was fixed

SAP HANA: triggers support was added (read-only)

Data views: calc panel was fixed (min/max functions evaluation)