Mozilla heeft versie 68 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de elfde versie gebaseerd op Firefox Quantum. De browser heeft met Quantum niet alleen een nieuw uiterlijk en logo gekregen, ook onder de motorkap is er veel veranderd. Zo zijn de prestaties van de browser engine flink verbeterd, zijn de zoek- en adresbalk gecombineerd en is er veel aan de beveiliging gesleuteld. Als een gevolg daarvan worden zogenaamde legacy extensies niet meer ondersteund. In versie 68 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New
Fixed
- Dark mode in reader view expands so that windows are also dark on the controls, sidebars and toolbars.
- Improved extension security and discovery:
- New reporting feature in about:addons allows you to report security and performance issues with extensions and themes.
- Redesigned extensions dashboard in about:addons provides easy access to information about your extensions, including data and settings access required by each extension.
- Find high quality, secure extensions via the Recommended Extensions program in about:addons, which now displays user count and ratings for each extension. "Recommended” badges for these extensions also appear on AMO. More extensions will be added over time.
- Cryptomining and fingerprinting protections are added to strict content blocking settings in Privacy & Security preferences.
- WebRender will roll out to Windows 10 users with AMD graphics cards.
- Windows Background Intelligent Transfer Service (BITS) update download support, which allows Firefox update downloads to continue when Firefox is closed.
Changed
- Various security fixes
- Local files can no longer access other files in the same directory.
Enterprise
- Unified existing locales (bn-BD, bn-IN) under a single Bengali (bn) localization.
- The following unmaintained translations have been removed: Assamese (as), English - South Africa (en-ZA), Maithili (mai), Malayalam (ml), Odia (or). Existing users will be migrated to the British English (en-GB) version.
- When an HTTPS error caused by antivirus software is detected, Firefox will attempt to automatically fix it
- Camera and microphone access now require an HTTPS connection.
- The way non-default preferences are synced has changed. Please see this support article for more details
Developer
- For all operating systems, we have a number of additional policies including:
- New tab page configuration and disabling
- Local file links
- Download behavior
- Search suggestions
- Managed storage for using policies in Webextensions
- Extension whitelisting and blacklisting by ID and website
- A subset of commonly used Firefox preferences
You can see a full list of policies here.
Unresolved
- Firefox Developer Tools now offers a full page color contrast audit that identifies all elements on a page that fail color contrast checks.
- Added about:compat, where website-specific workarounds are listed and may be toggled. These workarounds are meant as temporary fixes for various forms of website breakage for Firefox, while the website fixes them in due time. With about:compat, it is now easy to see all of the workarounds that are active in Firefox, and easy for website developers to disable a given workaround for testing purposes.
- Introduces CSS Scroll Snap module that enforces scroll snap positions.
- The new URL bar implementation does not handle
javascript:bookmarklets triggered via bookmark keywords correctly yet (bug 1552141)
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
