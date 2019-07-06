Er is met versienummer 4.12 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.458 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht :

What's new in this release: Still more DLLs are built as PE files by default.

Support for Plug & Play device drivers.

Better support for the Visual Studio remote debugger.

More support for enumerating display devices. Bugs fixed in 4.12 (total 27): 18490 Multiple games fail to set pixel format on D3D device context created on desktop window (Empire: Total War, Napoleon: Total War, Utopia City)

21378 lego digital designer crashes on scrolling

27576 RT Se7en Lite installer hangs

31260 Tomb Raider 4 Broken Lighting

31737 Need For Speed Hot Pursuit (2010): Gamepad is not configured

34978 Many applications need a EnumDisplayDevicesW implementation for multi-monitor environment support (DisplayFusion, Turbo Tax 2012, WPF 4.x .NET apps, CEFv3 apps, VS Code < 1.16.0)

35413 err:module:import_dll Library libgcc_s_sjlj-1.dll not found needed by mono-2.0

36061 winedbg crash dialog shows a leak in imm32

37709 All Qt5 based applications have broken menu/combos positioning in multiple monitor setup due to GetMonitorInfo() returning the same hard-coded device name for all monitors

38421 Windows Media Player 9 & 10: mp3 sound plays too fast

41608 Golden Krone Hotel fails to launch (InitializeProcThreadAttributeList is a stub)

42374 Hardwood Solitaire can not connect to his server

45656 Acronis Storage Filter Management Driver 'fltsrv.sys' crashes on unimplemented function 'ntoskrnl.exe.KeBugCheckEx' in 'CrashOnError' mode

47013 winebus.sys: hidraw_set_feature_report buffer too small for some devices in SteelSeries Engine

47014 Multiple kernel drivers need 'ntoskrnl.exe.ExInitializePagedLookasideList' implementation (Norton 360/Symantec Eraser Control Driver)

47017 Symantec Eraser Control Driver 'eeCtrl64.sys' (Norton 360) crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.IoGetStackLimits

47340 Adobe Acrobat Reader DC crashes on startup with corefonts installed

47352 Levelhead: Can't connect to game's network

47367 Some WPF 4.x apps from Windows 10 SDK (10.0.17763.x) spam console with fixme:d3d:wined3d_driver_info_init Unhandled OS version 6.3, reporting Win 8. (WinVer set to 'Windows 8.1')

47385 Overwatch crashes on unimplemented function mfreadwrite.dll.MFCreateSinkWriterFromURL

47392 Drakensang Online crashes when exiting fullscreen

47399 Mozart 11-13 crashes on startup

47410 Regression in 4.10, Dune 2000 installer crashes in winevdm

47418 Quickbooks 2018 installer crashes on Validating Install

47424 DataTransferLength in SCSI_PASS_THROUGH and SCSI_PASS_THROUGH_DIRECT *must* have return value

47431 Multiple applications and games show too high CPU usage and UI slowness/lag with wine-4.11-84-g074abfe097 (EnumDisplayMonitors implementation uses expensive registry accesses)

47443 compile error: undefined reference to `clock_gettime'