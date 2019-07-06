Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Wine 4.12

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 4.12 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.458 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht :

What's new in this release:
  • Still more DLLs are built as PE files by default.
  • Support for Plug & Play device drivers.
  • Better support for the Visual Studio remote debugger.
  • More support for enumerating display devices.
Bugs fixed in 4.12 (total 27):
  • 18490 Multiple games fail to set pixel format on D3D device context created on desktop window (Empire: Total War, Napoleon: Total War, Utopia City)
  • 21378 lego digital designer crashes on scrolling
  • 27576 RT Se7en Lite installer hangs
  • 31260 Tomb Raider 4 Broken Lighting
  • 31737 Need For Speed Hot Pursuit (2010): Gamepad is not configured
  • 34978 Many applications need a EnumDisplayDevicesW implementation for multi-monitor environment support (DisplayFusion, Turbo Tax 2012, WPF 4.x .NET apps, CEFv3 apps, VS Code < 1.16.0)
  • 35413 err:module:import_dll Library libgcc_s_sjlj-1.dll not found needed by mono-2.0
  • 36061 winedbg crash dialog shows a leak in imm32
  • 37709 All Qt5 based applications have broken menu/combos positioning in multiple monitor setup due to GetMonitorInfo() returning the same hard-coded device name for all monitors
  • 38421 Windows Media Player 9 & 10: mp3 sound plays too fast
  • 41608 Golden Krone Hotel fails to launch (InitializeProcThreadAttributeList is a stub)
  • 42374 Hardwood Solitaire can not connect to his server
  • 45656 Acronis Storage Filter Management Driver 'fltsrv.sys' crashes on unimplemented function 'ntoskrnl.exe.KeBugCheckEx' in 'CrashOnError' mode
  • 47013 winebus.sys: hidraw_set_feature_report buffer too small for some devices in SteelSeries Engine
  • 47014 Multiple kernel drivers need 'ntoskrnl.exe.ExInitializePagedLookasideList' implementation (Norton 360/Symantec Eraser Control Driver)
  • 47017 Symantec Eraser Control Driver 'eeCtrl64.sys' (Norton 360) crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.IoGetStackLimits
  • 47340 Adobe Acrobat Reader DC crashes on startup with corefonts installed
  • 47352 Levelhead: Can't connect to game's network
  • 47367 Some WPF 4.x apps from Windows 10 SDK (10.0.17763.x) spam console with fixme:d3d:wined3d_driver_info_init Unhandled OS version 6.3, reporting Win 8. (WinVer set to 'Windows 8.1')
  • 47385 Overwatch crashes on unimplemented function mfreadwrite.dll.MFCreateSinkWriterFromURL
  • 47392 Drakensang Online crashes when exiting fullscreen
  • 47399 Mozart 11-13 crashes on startup
  • 47410 Regression in 4.10, Dune 2000 installer crashes in winevdm
  • 47418 Quickbooks 2018 installer crashes on Validating Install
  • 47424 DataTransferLength in SCSI_PASS_THROUGH and SCSI_PASS_THROUGH_DIRECT *must* have return value
  • 47431 Multiple applications and games show too high CPU usage and UI slowness/lag with wine-4.11-84-g074abfe097 (EnumDisplayMonitors implementation uses expensive registry accesses)
  • 47443 compile error: undefined reference to `clock_gettime'

Versienummer 4.12
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Bron: Wine HQ

Reacties (3)

+1Qalo
6 juli 2019 12:36
Wine voor spelletjes te laten werken onder Linux is prima. Wine om Windows programma's te laten draaien onder Linux, daar kijk ik iets anders tegenaan. Wine zorgt er namelijk voor dat je altijd afhankelijk blijft van Windows programma's, en dus van Windows.

Toen ik definitief de overstap maakte van Windows naar Linux heb ik bewust de tijd genomen om alle native programma's eigen te maken. Ik was onder Windows van hele specifieke programma's afhankelijk (ook op professioneel gebied) waardoor ik gedwongen werd altijd Windows naast Linux te hebben. Daar wilde ik dus vanaf. Geen Windows meer, maar ook geen Wine of een emulator. Nee, gewoon de native programma's aanleren die als alternatief op hetgeen je gewend was voorhanden was. Dus geen MS Office, maar LibreOffice. Geen Adobe Photoshop meer, maar GIMP, Krita en Inkscape. Geen ProTools (was ik zwaar afhankelijk van vanwege productiewerk op professioneel niveau), maar Ardour en Audacity. Nu heb ik alle programma's onder de knie en wil niks anders meer. Dat is volgens mij de enige juiste methode om jezelf los te weken van Windows. Wine daarentegen houdt je bij Windows, ook al begrijp ik heus wel dat dit niet de insteek is van de ontwikkelaars van Wine. Maar het is in de praktijk wel zo.
0B_FORCE
@Qalo6 juli 2019 12:55
Dat is heel erg relatief.
Zeker als professional hebben veel mensen niet bepaald de keuze om iets anders te gaan gebruiken, simpel omdat bepaalde programma's nu eenmaal de standaard zijn, of dat de gratis varianten niet eens in de buurt komen.

Ik draai nu inmiddels al jaren Linux als mijn main systeem, maar ik ben langzamerhand wel klaar met het idee van mensen dat alles maar gratis en opensource moet.
In theorie een nobel streven, in de praktijk levert dat programma's op die na 5-10 jaar nog steeds ongelooflijk buggy of incompleet zijn. Daarnaast heerst er helaas hierdoor ook een nogal grote eilandjes cultuur. Wanneer er problemen zijn wordt je maar al te vaak van het kastje naar de muur gestuurd.
Wine is hier een goed voorbeeld van.
0dingo35
@Qalo6 juli 2019 13:27
't is toch altijd handig om nog een MS Office onder Wine te hebben draaien voor het geval je echt 100% zeker compatibel wil zijn; de "buitenwereld" werkt immers nog steeds voornamelijk met Word en Excel. Dat is trouwens het mooie, dat draait allemaal prima onder Wine.

Hoewel ik verbaasd was toen ik een vrij ingewikkelde spreadsheet met Solver ging analyseren; het bleek dat LibreOffice Calc veel nauwkeuriger en beter was dan de Excel tegenhanger!
