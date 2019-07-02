Versie 3.10.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is de nieuwe naam van Piwik en is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina en een overzicht van de planning is op deze pagina te vinden. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

A new Matomo Tour feature was introduced, guiding you through the most common steps to learn Matomo and make the most of the product, such as creating Goals, uploading your custom logo, learn how to flatten a report, change a visualisation, create an email report, customise the dashboard, create a segment, and more. Complete all the challenges to learn all the tricks and become a Matomo pro!

The Visits Log and Visitor Profile now display actions in a more readable and efficient way. When you’re tracking events, tracking file downloads, or using content tracking, or tracking videos, tracking forms, etc. your actions are now grouped together under the page in which they occurred, making it very easy to see where events occured. There are also other smaller improvements to the visitor log (showing all ecommerce product categories, etc.).

The DoNotTrack feature in Matomo used to still track people using a browser where DoNotTrack was enabled by default (Internet Explorer browsers, Maxthon, Epiphany, etc.). Starting in Matomo 3.10.0 all these people will now be excluded from tracking. If your audience is widely using IE10, IE11, or Maxthon then you may see a decline in traffic after upgrading to Matomo 3.10.0. If that’s the case and is an issue for you then you can disable the DoNotTrack option in the Matomo Privacy settings.

When a report in Matomo has sub-tables (rows you can click on), and the report is “Flat” (when you clicked on the Cog icon below the report and then click “Make it flat”), you can now display all the sub-dimensions where each dimension has their own column by clicking on the Cog icon and then click “Dimensions are combined. Show Dimensions separately”.

In terms of security, we have made several improvements. When you give someone Super User access, Matomo will now ask to confirm your password first. Entering your password will also be required when installing new plugins. The `token_auth` was removed from some URLs to prevent it being stored in the browser history. If your Matomo server is not yet using PHP7+ you will see a notice message in Matomo to invite you to soon upgrade to PHP7 (Matomo 4 will require PHP7 so please upgrade to make sure you will be able to use it!). We also increased the bounties of our Security Bug Bounty program on Hackerone.

In terms of performance, this release is seeing quite a few speed and storage improvements. For example, all Tracker API requests will be faster thanks to several code improvements (such as removing some possible deadlocks under rare circumstances or general file system optimisations). Also now the RAW data will be deleted whenever a website is deleted (saving potentially many Gb of database space). Several performance issues in report processing were addressed for those of you who run Matomo on high traffic websites.

New segments are available: ‘ecommerceOrderId’ (Ecommerce Order ID) lets you to select a customer who purchased a given Ecommerce Order ID. ‘fingerprint’ (Visitor Fingerprint) lets you select a visitor based on their fingerprint.

The API ‘UserCountry.getLocationFromIP’ now lets you geo-locate your visitor in real-time in JSON/JavaScript: learn more.

Lots of bugs were also fixed, making Matomo 3.10.0 our most stable and secure release so far. The Tag Manager also got a few bug fixes and improvements and is now used in production by a growing number of websites!

Dozens of new devices, brands, models are now detected by our Device-Detector library. New spammers were added to our Referrer spam blacklist.

Big thanks to all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, and big thanks to all Matomo Cloud hosting customers and Premium features customers for their amazing support!