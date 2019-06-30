Opera heeft enkele dagen geleden versie 62 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. De release notes voor versie 62 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

With the newest release of Opera 62, we have some interesting design updates on top of the changes we introduced in Reborn 3. We’d also like to show you a feature that will help you plan your holidays more easily.

Ever since the launch of Reborn 3 in April, we’ve been hard at work improving our dark theme to make it available throughout the browser. Opera also supports the Windows dark theme. This means you can make Opera darker: we’ve made the authentication dialogs, context menus and bookmarks editing dark. The checkmark icon will now also change colors when hovered. We’ve also changed the color of alert texts to a new shade of red.

With this release, we also thought about those of you who use large HD displays. To make the use of the Speed Dial easier, we have introduced a function in the EasySetup panel that lets you make the tiles larger.

Getting back to the things you find on the Web is not always easy. Where was it? Did someone send me that link? Did I see that website while searching for something else? Where did I save it? We know the pain.

With this release, we are creating the option to connect your browser’s history to your Speed Dial so that you can more easily return to and finish the tasks you’ve started. This should happen seamlessly – without the need for you to dig through your history or locate the tab you started with. This is a concept we first thought of on the Neon project, and now we are introducing the first experimental version of it into our main Opera browser.

We wanted to experiment with Task Completer in a context where retrieving previous search results is most important, such as travel. When we look for flights and book hotels we don’t always make instant decisions. Oftentimes, we want to go back to a specific hotel and show it to friends or loved ones traveling with us before we book. That is why, in this first experimental release of the Task Completer, we are helping you get back to the hotels that you searched for on booking.com. We will present them to you locally, on Opera’s Speed Dial. This is done fully client-side, without any network look-up, and will only appear for active booking.com users who have looked into at least 3 different hotels. You can use the preview feature immediately or hide it for later.

This feature has already helped relieve the chaos while planning our holidays and we hope you will find it as useful as we do.