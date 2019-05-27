Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 430.86 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer ondersteuning voor de spellen Quake II RTX en Assetto Corsa Competizione, enkele nieuwe g-sync-monitoren en de Oculus Rift S en HTC Vive Pro Eye. De changelog laat natuurlijk ook weer bugfixes zien en een probleem dat wel al bekend is, maar waarvoor nog geen oplossing is. De complete releasenotes staan hieronder:

Provides the optimal gaming experience for Quake II RTX

Assetto Corsa Competizione Gaming Technology Adds support for three new G-SYNC compatible monitors.

Adds support for Oculus Rift S and HTC VIVE Pro Eye HMDs. Fixed Issues in this Release GeForce Experience Freestyle no longer detects World of Warships as a supported game. [2587083]

[Adobe Premier Pro]: The application may crash or experience TDR events on some systems. [2557111]

[GeForced RTX 2080][Notebook][Resolume Arena 6]: Slow performance in the game when using dual 4k output. [2548168] Windows 10 Open Issues [NVIDIA Control Panel]: When the 3D Settings page->Vertical Sync setting is set to Adaptive Sync (half refresh rate), V-Sync works only at the native refresh rate after rebooting the system. [2543187]

[Grand Theft Auto V]: Brief flickering/corruption occurs in the game when MSAA is used. [2583604]

[Forza Horizon 4]: The game may crash when driving through tunnels. [200515120]

[Tom Clancy's The Division II]: The game may crash when played in DirectX 12 mode. [2587043/200406322]