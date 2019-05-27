Kopano Groupware Core kent zijn oorsprong in het Zarafa Collaboration Platform. Dit programma kan gezien worden als een opensourcetegenhanger van Microsoft Exchange Server, en is in staat om e-mail-, agenda- en webmailfuncties af te handelen. Daarnaast biedt het op basis van Z-push en ActiveSync de Kopano Outlook Extension add-in aan, waarmee een Microsoft Outlook-client kan communiceren, ook wordt een DeskApp aangeboden voor Linux, macOS en Windows. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder deze maand Kopano Groupware Core 8.7.1 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Kopano Groupware Core 8.7.1 final available



Dear forum,

we have just pushed the 8.7.1 release into the final download repository. Pushing it out took a bit longer than anticipated since we were chasing after two bugs related to caching. A complete overview of changes can be found in the changelog.

Updating can be done through the repositories, packages can be downloaded from the portal or from the download server.



Bug KC-1093 Kopano-utils: kopano-localize-folders uses removed function

KC-1146 Build: dagent is linked with libpython

KC-1179 Spooler: process hanging around and needs to be restarted

KC-1248 Dependency: sle12 no python3-bsddb3 available

KC-1304 Prefer python2 for sles

KC-1355 Z-push synchronisation stops with a segmentation fault after that a folder re-sync is triggered

KC-1393 Vmime: regression in message-id

KC-1396 Dependency issue: kopano-mailbox-permissions depends on missing python-kopano

KC-1400 Dagent: directly stops on ipv4 only systems

KC-1401 Rhel 6: unresolved dependency for python-pytz

KC-1402 Server: invalid ldap search filter containing (

KC-1404 Upgrade on debian doesn’t restart the the services

KC-1405 Dagent: plugin movetopublic doesn’t work

KC-1406 Optimize-imap.py cannot be run on kopano 8.7.0

KC-1408 Kopano-dbadm: still running while kopano-server runs

KC-1409 Server: useless error messages when userscript directive is empty

KC-1410 Kopano-search uses python3 instead of python on debian 8

KC-1413 Gsoap has zlib disabled

KC-1415 Kopano-search-upgrade-findroots.py can’t find mapi.util module

KC-1416 Kopano-srvadm complains about default_store_locale

KC-1417 Server: properties sent to client are truncated at 255 bytes under certain circumstances

KC-1419 Kopano-localize-folders: syntax error

KC-1425 Kopano-oof: does not accept user names passed with -u

KC-1426 Kopano-set-oof: does not set body and subject of oof

KC-1427 Dagent: traceback when handling many mails

KC-1430 Inetmapi: from and to headers are always encoded - even when just ascii, triggering spam filters

KC-1433 Dagent: kopano-mr-process show traceback

KC-1435 Oof: setting a message body disables out of office

KC-1436 Oof: not clear how to use –dump-json or what it does

KC-1437 Kopano-server segfault on collax

KC-1439 No tls can be renegotiated when server is built with openssl 1.1.1 and using default server_ssl_protocols

KC-1443 Client: on-demand loading of large properties appears broken

KC-1444 Server: mails turn up as unread again after some time

KC-1449 Kopano-spooler: stopping kopano-spooler takes a very long time when using file-logging

KC-1452 Gateway: signal abort, out of memory or unhandled exception

KC-1453 Gateway: segfault near hropendefaultstoreep12imapisession

KC-1455 Search: index files based on file type

KC-1460 Migration-pst: skip over corrupt entryids

KC-1468 Kopano-utils: dependency issue Improvement KC-1256 Server: join ecthreadpool and ecthreadmanager

KC-1422 Server: multiserver server crash in ssl handling