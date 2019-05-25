Er is met versienummer 4.9 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.419 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht :

What's new in this release: Initial support for installing Plug and Play drivers.

Support for building 16-bit modules in PE format.

A lot of code moved to the new KernelBase DLL.

Various game controller fixes.

Use higher performance system clocks if available. Bugs fixed in 4.9 (total 24): 27185: Futuremark PC Mark 7 (.NET 4.0 app) fails to run with Wine-Mono (mscoree:get_runtime Unrecognized version L"v4.0.20926")

34764: .NET Framework 3.5 SP1 based WPF applications crash on direct access of MIL (Media Integration Layer) to internal bitmap struct/class impl (depends on exact layout)

36764: Rogue Squadron 3D 1.3: Unable to setup controller in-game

36981: Flexera InstallShield 20.x based installers crash in NdrProxyInitialize (Samsung Kies 3, Designspark 6.1, Exelis ENVI 5.x)

41657: CoolQ 5.x reports network error on startup due to msscript:ScriptControl_Eval stub

43738: "MegaTagmension Blanc + Neptune VS Zombies" - Character models don't render

46406: TreePad X Enterprise (single user) 12GB v7.17.0: Garbled Text When Creating or Editing a Node/Tree Name

46655: Adobe Photoshop CC 2015.5: Tabs show completely black

46682: TopoEdit crashes with unimplemented function mf.dll.MFCreateAudioRendererActivate

46849: Vietcong: taking handmap causes crash (ProcessVertices)

47044: 64-bit MRAC Anti-Cheat (My.Com Warface) kernel service fails in driver entry point due to missing 'ntoskrnl.exe.{ExAcquireFastMutex,ExReleaseFastMutex}'

47085: Spellforce 3 has misplaced text in main menu

47178: Grand Prix Legends: Service papycpu2 doesn't load

47183: Grand Prix Legends: Only the first two axes are recognized

47185: `winetricks -q msxml3` hangs

47188: Gamepad input no longer works (regression)

47190: Custom protocol handler CF doesn't support aggregation

47209: Gamepad input no longer works again (regression)

47214: Oracle Java runtime 8.211 online installer crashes in WoW64

47219: "winetricks -q ie8" hangs

47222: World of Tanks 1.5.0 launcher 'WotLauncher.exe' (0.3.x) crashes with Wine-Staging 4.7

47226: Incorrect crash information displayed for unimplemented function stubs when 64-bit Wine builtins are cross-compiled in PE format (Mingw-w64, MS x64 calling convention)

47238: Osmos refuses to start with built-in msvcp90

47249: CM_Set_Class_Registry_Property should use PCVOID for buffer parameter