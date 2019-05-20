Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Draytek VigorSwitch G/P 2500/2280/1280 2.4.3

Draytek logo (27 pix)Draytek heeft voor zijn VigorSwitch P1280-, P2280-, P2500, G1280-, G2280- en G2500-switches nieuwe firmware uitgebracht. Deze layer-2 managed switches beschikken, afhankelijk van de uitvoering, over 24 of 44 gigabit-ethernetpoorten, vier combo-utp/sfp-gigabit-poorten en twee sfp-gigabit-poorten. De P-modellen voegen daar bovendien PoE+ aan toe. Het versienummer van de firmware is aangeland bij 2.4.3 en dit zijn de veranderingen:

New Features
  • Add the discover/maintenance mechanism to manage ONVIF-supported IP Cameras.
  • Support OpenVPN Client with certificate-based authentication.
  • Notify IP conflict by a mail alert.
Improvement
  • Improved: Add a telnet command to display interface link status.
  • Improved: Modify the IP conflict mechanism.
  • Improved: Guard against the accidental deletion of environment variables (e.g., MAC address, model name) in the system due to improper operation.

De firmware is in de volgende smaken binnen te halen:
* Draytek VigorSwitch G1280 2.4.3
* Draytek VigorSwitch G2280 2.4.3
* Draytek VigorSwitch G2500 2.4.3
* Draytek VigorSwitch P1280 2.4.3
* Draytek VigorSwitch P2280 2.4.3
* Draytek VigorSwitch P2500 2.4.3

DrayTek VigorSwitch P2500

Versienummer 2.4.3
Releasestatus Final
Website Draytek
Download https://www.draytek.com/support/latest-firmwares/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download

