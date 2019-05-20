Draytek heeft voor zijn VigorSwitch P1280-, P2280-, P2500, G1280-, G2280- en G2500-switches nieuwe firmware uitgebracht. Deze layer-2 managed switches beschikken, afhankelijk van de uitvoering, over 24 of 44 gigabit-ethernetpoorten, vier combo-utp/sfp-gigabit-poorten en twee sfp-gigabit-poorten. De P-modellen voegen daar bovendien PoE+ aan toe. Het versienummer van de firmware is aangeland bij 2.4.3 en dit zijn de veranderingen:

New Features Add the discover/maintenance mechanism to manage ONVIF-supported IP Cameras.

Support OpenVPN Client with certificate-based authentication.

Notify IP conflict by a mail alert. Improvement Improved: Add a telnet command to display interface link status.

Improved: Modify the IP conflict mechanism.

Improved: Guard against the accidental deletion of environment variables (e.g., MAC address, model name) in the system due to improper operation.

De firmware is in de volgende smaken binnen te halen:

Draytek VigorSwitch G1280 2.4.3

Draytek VigorSwitch G2280 2.4.3

Draytek VigorSwitch G2500 2.4.3

Draytek VigorSwitch P1280 2.4.3

Draytek VigorSwitch P2280 2.4.3

Draytek VigorSwitch P2500 2.4.3