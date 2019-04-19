JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java. IntelliJ Idea biedt slimme codecompletion, deep-static-analysis, intelligent-refactorings, debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en Actionscript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ Idea is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk- en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft IntelliJ Idea 2019.1.1 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

IntelliJ IDEA 2019.1.1 is Here!



Today we are ready to give you the first bug-fix update for v2019.1. Download IntelliJ IDEA 2019.1.1 from the website or update using the Toolbox App. Out of dozens of important fixes this update delivers, here are the most important ones: Performance issues: the IDE doesn’t freeze on Auto-import (IDEA-206649) and we’ve fixed the issue that was causing very high memory usage on relatively small projects (IDEA-210047).

Regressions fixed: The ‘Start Failed’ dialog doesn’t appear on closing the import settings dialog, and VCS refreshes don’t take very long with Mercurial anymore: IDEA-209262.

Updating plugins in an offline environment now works with the new marketplace and custom plugin repository: IDEA-205032.

No confirmation dialog is shown when you try to close a Terminal without running processes: IDEA-205690.

It’s now possible to switch back from the Terminal tool window to the editor by pressing Esc: IDEA-116221.

In the Run Configuration dialog, you can paste just the name or just the value of an Environment Variable: IDEA-206952.

The IDE now correctly creates a branch when you open a task with the ‘create branch’ option enabled: IDEA-205194.

It’s now possible to type characters that require AltGr (IntelliJ IDEA with JBR11): IDEA-209426.

For those using the IdeaVim plugin, the Esc key in insert mode closes the autocomplete popup and exits the insert mode: IDEA-209779.

The bundled Kotlin plugin was updated to v1.3.21-release-IJ2019.1-3, with the following fixes integrated: KT-30117, KT-29427, KT-30137, and KT-9618. We have also updated both JetBrains Runtime 8 and JetBrains Runtime 11.



JBR 8 was updated to 1.8.0_202-release-1483-b44: Font rendering was restored on macOS: JBR-1174. The full release notes are available here.



JBR 11 was updated to 11.0.2+9-b159.38: Font rendering was restored on macOS: JBR-1324.

Fixes for a series of issues with frame borders were ported to JBR11: JBR-1278, JBR-1293, and JBR-1313.

Fixed the issue with Info.plist on case-sensitive filesystems: JBR-1360. The full release notes are available here.



Happy developing!