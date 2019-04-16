RAR Labs heeft de tweede bètarelease van versie 5.71 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Bugs fixed:
- Master password processing:
- If password stored in compression profile is protected with master password and user entered a wrong master password after choosing a profile, "the specified password is incorrect" message is displayed before repeating request;
- If -cp switch is used, profile stores a password protected with master password and user cancels the master password prompt, the entire archiving command is cancelled. Previous versions continued archiving without a password.
- When repairing archives in command line, it is allowed to specify a name of existing destination folder also without trailing path separator. Previously "r" command accepted only "destfolder\" format.
Path separator is still required if destination folder does not exist.
- WinRAR could crash when attempting to display some types of archive comments in GUI shell, resulting in a denial of service;
- Current archive name was not updated in hint message associated with tray icon when repairing several archives in background.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
