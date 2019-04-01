Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Notepad++ 7.6.5

Versie 7.6.5 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. Sinds versie 7.0 is er ook een 64bit-uitvoering van het programma. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v7.6.5 new features and bug-fixes
  • Security enhancement: GPG Signature is provided for Notepad++ release.
  • Fix a long waiting issue about file auto change detection: enhance "File status Auto-Detection" to avoid switching editing tab off behaviour.
  • Fix encoding (language) detection regressions since v7.6.
  • Fix a regression: double-clicking on a "find all in current document" result for an unsaved doc prompts to save it.
  • Added close all unchanged tabs command.
  • Restore deleted "Launch in browser" customized shortcuts in EU-FOSSA bounty program by implementing them in more secure way: Add "View Current
  • Retain read only setting state in session.
  • Enhancement: after file reload user can still undo.
  • Fix a bug in command "Remove Consecutive Duplicate Lines" and make it work with old Macintosh EOL.
  • Fix UDL language marker bullet position, if UDL Name exceeds 14 characters, extend UDL names to max 64 characters.
  • Enhance external call code to avoid eventual arbitrary commands execution. (EURO-FOSSA)
  • Fix crash issue by command "On Selection->Open File" while the number of selected characters is exceed 2048. (EURO-FOSSA)
  • Fix crash issue of User Define dialog while deleting a unallocated entry. (EURO-FOSSA)
  • Fix crash issue on shortcut command while its length exceed 260. (EURO-FOSSA)
  • Add an enhancement on "Open..." command to prevent from the eventual crash. (EURO-FOSSA)
  • Fix stack Buffer Overflow in Command::extractArgs. (EURO-FOSSA)

Versienummer 7.6.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Notepad++
Download https://notepad-plus-plus.org/download/v7.6.5.html
Bestandsgrootte 3,64MB
Licentietype GPL
Door Bart van Klaveren

01-04-2019 • 13:29

Bron: Notepad++

Reacties (8)

+1Navi
1 april 2019 13:59
Jammer dat Notepad++ zo'n moeite heeft met grote files. Wordt erg traag of opent ze helemaal niet.
+1ctrl_alt_del
@Navi1 april 2019 14:06
Probeer eens de 64bit versie?
+1Navi
@ctrl_alt_del1 april 2019 14:09
Die heb ik!

En een i9-7900x met 32gb ram en ssd, maar bij hele grote files is het vaak traag en super grote files, weet de exacte size niet maar denk 1gb+ zegt hij gewoon Notepad++ does not support this size.
+168616c6c6f
@Navi1 april 2019 14:20
Dat noem ik pas specs!
+1kvs
@Navi1 april 2019 14:23
Komt door Scintilla, een dependency van Notepad++ die nog grotendeels in 32-bit werkt (voor de tekstweergave in de editor), zie ook: http://docs.notepad-plus-plus.org/index.php/Large_Text_Files.
0Navi
@kvs1 april 2019 14:41
Aha, gaat dus in de nabije toekomst niet gebeuren. Gebruik nu vim voor de hele grote files, die gaat er goed mee om.
0vampke
@Navi1 april 2019 14:49
Ik zat met hetzelfde, voor grote logbestanden heb ik na lang zoeken en testen glogg als beste bevonden.
0Barryke
1 april 2019 13:48
Gezien de eerdere grappen van Notepad++ wacht ik wel tot na 1 april..

[Reactie gewijzigd door Barryke op 1 april 2019 14:16]

