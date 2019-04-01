Versie 7.6.5 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. Sinds versie 7.0 is er ook een 64bit-uitvoering van het programma. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v7.6.5 new features and bug-fixes Security enhancement: GPG Signature is provided for Notepad++ release.

Fix a long waiting issue about file auto change detection: enhance "File status Auto-Detection" to avoid switching editing tab off behaviour.

Fix encoding (language) detection regressions since v7.6.

Fix a regression: double-clicking on a "find all in current document" result for an unsaved doc prompts to save it.

Added close all unchanged tabs command.

Restore deleted "Launch in browser" customized shortcuts in EU-FOSSA bounty program by implementing them in more secure way: Add "View Current

Retain read only setting state in session.

Enhancement: after file reload user can still undo.

Fix a bug in command "Remove Consecutive Duplicate Lines" and make it work with old Macintosh EOL.

Fix UDL language marker bullet position, if UDL Name exceeds 14 characters, extend UDL names to max 64 characters.

Enhance external call code to avoid eventual arbitrary commands execution. (EURO-FOSSA)

Fix crash issue by command "On Selection->Open File" while the number of selected characters is exceed 2048. (EURO-FOSSA)

Fix crash issue of User Define dialog while deleting a unallocated entry. (EURO-FOSSA)

Fix crash issue on shortcut command while its length exceed 260. (EURO-FOSSA)

Add an enhancement on "Open..." command to prevent from the eventual crash. (EURO-FOSSA)

Fix stack Buffer Overflow in Command::extractArgs. (EURO-FOSSA)