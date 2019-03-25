Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 419.67 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer prestatieverbeteringen voor applicaties zoals Blender, Adobe Photoshop CC en Adobe Premiere. De changelog laat natuurlijk ook weer bugfixes zien en een handvol problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes staan hieronder:
Provides the optimal experience for
Performance
- Autodesk Arnold
- Unreal Engine 4.22
- REDCINE-X PRO
- Adobe Lightroom
- Substance Designer by Adobe.
Increases performance in popular creative applications vs. the previous driver branch. Here are some examples of measured gains:
Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles:
- GeForce RTX 2080
- Up to 13% in Blender Cycles
- Up to 9% in Adobe Photoshop CC
- Up to 9% in Adobe Premiere Pro CC
- Up to 8% in CINEMA 4D
New Features
- Devil May Cry 5 - Not recommended
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - Not recommended
Fixed Issues in this Release
- Added support for Surround using GSYNC-Compatible displays on NVIDIA Turing GPUs
- Verified the following displays as GSYNC-Compatible.
See here for the complete list of G-SYNC Compatible displays.
- ASUS VG278QR
- ASUS VG258
- NVIDIA Control Panel: Changed the default setting on the Manage GPU Performance Counters page.
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [DaVinci Resolve]: Performance drop occurs. [2532482]
- [Ghost Recon: Wildlands][Ansel]: The game experiences low performance and stuttering and then crashes when using Ansel. [2515076]
- [HDR][Far Cry:New Dawn DirectX 11]: Desktop brightness and color gets overexposed with ALT + TAB when Windows HDR is disabled and in-game HDR is enabled. [200495279]
- [Total War: Warhammer 2]: Poor performance when using antialiasing. [2506465]
- [Adobe]: Artifacts may appear in Adobe applications (fixed for single-GPU case). [2533911]
- [Apex Legends]: Screen gets corrupted when switching from windowed mode to full-screen mode when Windows HDR is enabled.[2523309]
- [GeForce Experience]: Parts of the screen are cut off when recording video with Shadowplay. [2517587]
- [Turing][Star Citizen]: The game flickers and then crashes to the desktop. [2518104]
- [GeForce GTX 980]: NVAPI calls take a large amount of CPU time. [2418933]
- [Titan RTX]: Graphics card rises about 20 degrees Celsius when running NVLINK command to enable TCC mode. [2504836]
- [GeForce RTX 2080][Notebook][Resolume Arena 6]: The game exhibits slow performance. [2511725]
- [GeForce RTX 2070]: With two monitors connected and active, the second monitor flickers. [2517103]
- [SLI][Adobe]: With SLI enabled, artifacts may appear in Adobe applications. [2533911]
- [SLI][HDR][Tom Clancy's The division II]: The game screen becomes unresponsive or goes blank when in-game HDR options are toggled. [200496967]
- [ARK Survival]: Multiple errors and then blue-screen crash may occur when playing the game. [2453173]
- [Shadow of the Tomb Raider][Ansel]: Invoking Ansel in the game causes the game to slow down or crash. [2507125]
- [Ghost Recon Wildlands]: The game crashes when accessing the inventory menu. [2404783]
- Random desktop flicker occurs on some multi-display PCs [2453059]