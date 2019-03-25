Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: Nvidia Creator Ready Driver 419.67 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix)Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele Creator Ready-drivers uitgebracht, voorheen GeForce Game Ready Drivers genoemd. De drivers dragen versienummer 419.67 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer prestatieverbeteringen voor applicaties zoals Blender, Adobe Photoshop CC en Adobe Premiere. De changelog laat natuurlijk ook weer bugfixes zien en een handvol problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Provides the optimal experience for
  • Autodesk Arnold
  • Unreal Engine 4.22
  • REDCINE-X PRO
  • Adobe Lightroom
  • Substance Designer by Adobe.
Performance
Increases performance in popular creative applications vs. the previous driver branch. Here are some examples of measured gains:
  • GeForce RTX 2080
    • Up to 13% in Blender Cycles
    • Up to 9% in Adobe Photoshop CC
    • Up to 9% in Adobe Premiere Pro CC
    • Up to 8% in CINEMA 4D
Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles:
  • Devil May Cry 5 - Not recommended
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms - Not recommended
New Features
  • Added support for Surround using GSYNC-Compatible displays on NVIDIA Turing GPUs
  • Verified the following displays as GSYNC-Compatible.
    • ASUS VG278QR
    • ASUS VG258
    See here for the complete list of G-SYNC Compatible displays.
  • NVIDIA Control Panel: Changed the default setting on the Manage GPU Performance Counters page.
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [DaVinci Resolve]: Performance drop occurs. [2532482]
  • [Ghost Recon: Wildlands][Ansel]: The game experiences low performance and stuttering and then crashes when using Ansel. [2515076]
  • [HDR][Far Cry:New Dawn DirectX 11]: Desktop brightness and color gets overexposed with ALT + TAB when Windows HDR is disabled and in-game HDR is enabled. [200495279]
  • [Total War: Warhammer 2]: Poor performance when using antialiasing. [2506465]
  • [Adobe]: Artifacts may appear in Adobe applications (fixed for single-GPU case). [2533911]
  • [Apex Legends]: Screen gets corrupted when switching from windowed mode to full-screen mode when Windows HDR is enabled.[2523309]
  • [GeForce Experience]: Parts of the screen are cut off when recording video with Shadowplay. [2517587]
  • [Turing][Star Citizen]: The game flickers and then crashes to the desktop. [2518104]
  • [GeForce GTX 980]: NVAPI calls take a large amount of CPU time. [2418933]
  • [Titan RTX]: Graphics card rises about 20 degrees Celsius when running NVLINK command to enable TCC mode. [2504836]
  • [GeForce RTX 2080][Notebook][Resolume Arena 6]: The game exhibits slow performance. [2511725]
  • [GeForce RTX 2070]: With two monitors connected and active, the second monitor flickers. [2517103]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [SLI][Adobe]: With SLI enabled, artifacts may appear in Adobe applications. [2533911]
  • [SLI][HDR][Tom Clancy's The division II]: The game screen becomes unresponsive or goes blank when in-game HDR options are toggled. [200496967]
  • [ARK Survival]: Multiple errors and then blue-screen crash may occur when playing the game. [2453173]
  • [Shadow of the Tomb Raider][Ansel]: Invoking Ansel in the game causes the game to slow down or crash. [2507125]
  • [Ghost Recon Wildlands]: The game crashes when accessing the inventory menu. [2404783]
  • Random desktop flicker occurs on some multi-display PCs [2453059]

Versienummer 419.67 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Nvidia
Download https://www.geforce.com/drivers
Bestandsgrootte 552,32MB
Licentietype Freeware
Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 25-03-2019 18:05
9 • submitter: Nickvdd

25-03-2019 • 18:05

Submitter: Nickvdd

Bron: Nvidia

Reacties (9)

+1DarthKZ
25 maart 2019 18:40
Ik heb een 740m, moet ik dan dit installeren?
Reageer
+1Klojum
@DarthKZ25 maart 2019 18:55
Ik heb een GTX950, ik zou niet weten waarom ik de volgende updates nog zou moeten installeren. Alles draait, alles werkt.
Reageer
+1deknegt
@Klojum26 maart 2019 09:20
Het hoeft natuurlijk niet, maar soms komen er nieuwe drivers uit die (bij toeval) oudere kaarten een kleine boost kunnen geven in bepaalde games, omdat de drivers net alles ietsjes beter optimaliseert.

Ik had het vorig jaar met mijn oude GPU en Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, waar ik wel effe 5fps winst kreeg bij een driver die niet meer supported was.
Reageer
+1Cowamundo
@DarthKZ25 maart 2019 18:55
Als je via de website van nvidia bij driver download jouw kaart opzoekt krijg je van hun de nieuwste drivers toegewezen.
Reageer
+1bierschuit
25 maart 2019 20:33
Wat ik lees gaat over de Creative Ready Driver, oftewel de CRD versie en niet de GRD.
( https://www.nvidia.com/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-us )
De Game Ready Driver:
Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including Virtual Reality games. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.

Game Ready
Provides the optimal gaming experience for Battlefield V: Firestorm, Anthem, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Gaming Technology
Includes support for G-SYNC compatible surround mode and two new G-SYNC compatible monitors.
Reageer
+1Pendaco
@bierschuit25 maart 2019 22:35
Wat ik lees gaat over de Creative Ready Driver, oftewel de CRD versie en niet de GRD.
Ik snap niet waarom ze het nu opeens in 2 aparte drivers hebben opgesplitst; Game Ready & Creator Ready..

Beiden zijn 419.67 maar de Game Ready is van 25-03 en de Creator van 20-03. Ik gebruik mijn pc voor beiden, zowel games als grafische (Adobe) pakketten. What the hell moet ik nou kiezen Nvidia?? |:(
Reageer
+1faxityy
@Pendaco26 maart 2019 07:52
Misschien een push om hun GeForce experience an populariteit te laten toenemen bij bepaald publiek? Blijkbaar kan je daar manueel tussen de game ready en creators switchen :X
Reageer
+1Pendaco
@faxityy26 maart 2019 09:20
Ik kreeg idd de melding vanuit GeForce Experience (staat standaard op m'n systeem) en hij gaf opeens aan dat je kon switchen.

Blijkaar hebben die Creator Ready drivers een lagere release cycle, zijn ze beter getest en zouden ze stabieler moeten werken met 3d/Adobe software. Maargoed, dan zou ik denken dat die drivers op een bepaald moment wat achter gaan lopen t.o.v. de Game Ready drivers. En krijg je nog steeds dezelfde game optimalisaties binnen?
Reageer
+1Cowboy_Henk
25 maart 2019 19:07
Ik installeer telkens als ik een nieuw spel koop altijd de nieuwste drivers. Zo weet je ook dat je grafische kaart optimaal werkt voor het spel. Vaak worden er nieuwe instructies ingebouwd voor bepaalde spellen in de drivers die ervoor zorgen dat de spellen beter draaien.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

