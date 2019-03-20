Versie 3.9.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is de nieuwe naam van Piwik en is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina en een overzicht van de planning is op deze pagina te vinden. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Usability improvements. The Visits Log report has been improved and redesigned with new icons and a better timeline view.

And when you’re viewing the “Segmented Visitor Log”, you can now directly (in one click!) create the matching visitor segment by scrolling down to the bottom of the Segmented Visitor Log and click the new icon “Add as a new segment”.

When you are using free and premium plugins, you can now update multiple plugins in one click (potentially saving a lot of time and many clicks).

You can also now get the Row Evolution and Segmented Visitor Log features for more reports and also for folders within your Behaviour reports.

When the `core:archive` command hasn’t recently successfully executed via the crontab, a new system check diagnostic will report the issue to Super Users to help them configure Matomo and generate reports correctly.

PHP 7.3 compatibility: There were a few issues running Matomo with the latest version of PHP, which have been adressed in this release. As always please report any bug you may experience with PHP 7.3 or newer.

Security improvements: Security email notifications (with the originating IP address) are now sent to each user whenever their password or their email address is changed. A XSS issue has also been fixed. We generally recommend you enable Two Factor Authentication in your Matomo settings.

Device Detector: Hundreds of new devices (smartphones, tablets, computers) are now better detected. Dozens of new Referrer Spammers were also added to our blacklist.

Tag manager: a few issues have been fixed. Our open source alternative to Google Tag Manager makes it easy to manage your JavaScript tags on your websites is already used in production in many large websites.

171 tickets have been closed by 20 contributors!