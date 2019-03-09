Versie 7.6.4 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. Sinds versie 7.0 is er ook een 64bit-uitvoering van het programma. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v7.6.4 new features and bug-fixes Add Markdown in zip packages and fix Markdown not working in installer package of v7.6.3.

Switch from certificate verification to hashes verification due to "Notepad++" is rejected by certification authority.

Enhance User Defined Language System for supporting more than one UDL file. Here is new behaviour.

Add "Remove Consecutive Duplicate Lines" feature to remove duplicate consecutive lines from whole document.

Add new shortcut "shift + scroll" for horizontal scrolling.

Add Stack Overflow as search engine.

Add the capacity to rename non-existing document's tab.

Fixed file open hang issue in old style mode.

Fix "Find in files" tab translation issue on initial dialog call.

Fixed macro playback junk characters display issue on Find dialog.

Ensure each recorded command is playable before playing to avoid exploit in hacking. (EURO-FOSSA)

Enhance "Search on Internet" command to avoid command hijacked. (EURO-FOSSA)

Fix buffer overrun in Print dialog. (EURO-FOSSA)

Load nppPluginList.dll as resource instead of binary for the sake of security. (EURO-FOSSA)

Check Updater's authenticity before its each launch to prevent from hijacking. (EURO-FOSSA)

Fix stack buffer overflow in WordStyle dialog. (EURO-FOSSA)

Fix stack buffer overflow issue on User Define Language dialog. (EURO-FOSSA)

Prevent eventual DLL hijacking while loading plugins. (EURO-FOSSA)