Software-update: WinRAR 5.70 bèta 2

WinRAR logo (80 pix) RAR Labs heeft de tweede bètarelease van versie 5.70 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, ace, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • "Find" command "Disks and folders" drop down list has been renamed to "Search area". Additionally to already existing choices, it includes a new "Selected items" option restricting search to files and folders selected in WinRAR file list.
  • "Find" command displays the number of found items in status bar.
  • Switches -ta, -tb, -tn, -to now allow any number of modifiers in the same switch to set the same date for all specified times. For example, -tamc20190215 will process files modified and created after 2019-02-15.
    New 'o' modifier permits to switch from AND to OR logic, so -tamco20190215 includes files modified or created after 2019-02-15. It is also allowed to specify several time filtering switches with different dates in the same command line, like: -taco20190201 -tbmo20190210
    Switches -ta and -tn also include files matching the specified date exactly. Switches -tb and -to exclude such files.
  • "Diagnostic messages" window displays archive names in a separate column to provide the better message visibility for lengthy archive names.
  • Switch -isnd[-] in command line WinRAR mode allows to override "Enable sound" option in WinRAR settings. Use -isnd to turn sound notifications on and -isnd- to turn them off.
Bugs fixed:
  • Disabling "Packed" file list column also affected "Type" column inside of archives leaving it blank;
  • WinRAR issued "The specified password is incorrect" message infinitely when extracting an encrypted file from RAR archive without name encryption if a wrong global password was set;
  • "File list/Files/Exact sizes" option in WinRAR settings did not work inside of archives.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 5.70 bèta 2 (32bit)
*WinRAR 5.70 bèta 2 (64bit)
*RAR 5.70 bèta 2 voor Linux (32bit)
*RAR 5.70 bèta 2 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 5.70 bèta 2 voor FreeBSD (32bit)
*RAR 5.70 bèta 2 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
*RAR 5.70 bèta 2 voor macOS (64bit)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: RAR Labs

+2Kingeling
21 februari 2019 16:42
Mocht je nog geen update hebben gedaan recent; Even doen ivm een security vulnerability!

https://research.checkpoi...de-execution-from-winrar/
+1sus
@Marctraider21 februari 2019 16:48
Ik, super proggie en zie de meerwaarde niet om naar wat anders te kijken. Rechtsklik “add to archive” en “extract archive”, meer is niet nodig.

En die |:( is wat overdreven, vind je niet? Ieder zijn persoonlijke smaak en tools.
+1TetsuoShima
21 februari 2019 16:46
Het probleem zat ook niet in winrar, het probleem zit in een 3rd party dll die het ace-gedeelte ondersteunde. Die dll was al sinds meer dan 10 jaar niet meer geupdate. Alle andere software die diezelfde dll gebruikt, en dat zijn er wel wat, die hebben hetzelfde probleem.
0Technomania ®
21 februari 2019 16:44
Let op!

Deze versie ondersteund geen .ACE meer vanwege een 19 jaar oud softwarelek.
bron: https://www.nu.nl/interne...jaar-oud-softwarelek.html

Ps: Redactie ook al ingelicht.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Technomania ® op 21 februari 2019 16:52]

