Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: Nikon Z6 1.01

Nikon logo (60 pix)Nikon heeft voor zijn Z6- digitale systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.01 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een fx-cmos-beeldsensor met 24,5 megapixels aan boord en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Nikon Z-vatting. De firmware kan vanaf een Windows- of macOS-machine worden geïnstalleerd en is ongeveer 28MB groot. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze update ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes from “C” Firmware Version 1.00 to 1.01
  • When On is selected for HDMI > Advanced > N-Log setting in the SETUP MENU, Maximum sensitivity now takes effect during movie recording if:
    • the camera is in mode P (programmed auto), S (shutter-priority auto), or A (aperture-priority auto), or
    • the camera is in mode M (manual) and On is selected for ISO sensitivity settings > Auto ISO control (mode M) in the MOVIE SHOOTING MENU.
  • Fixed an issue that resulted in third-party software showing an incorrect value for the Exif 35 mm format equivalent focal length field for photographs taken with a non-CPU lens connected via an FTZ mount adapter with the focal length specified using the Non-CPU lens data item in the SETUP MENU.
  • Fixed an issue that resulted in photographs taken using radio-controlled Advanced Wireless Lighting being overexposed if a face was detected with Auto-area AF selected for AF-area mode.
  • Fixed an issue that resulted in an incorrect aperture being selected in mode P (programmed auto) with a flash mounted on the camera under conditions in which f/32 would normally be selected.
  • Fixed an issue which prevented flash units controlled via radio Advanced Wireless Lighting syncing with shutter speeds of 1/100 s or faster with:
    • On selected for Flicker reduction shooting in the PHOTO SHOOTING MENU and
    • Enable selected for Custom Setting d5 (Electronic front-curtain shutter) in the CUSTOM SETTING MENU.
Versienummer 1.01
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Nikon
Download https://downloadcenter.nikonimglib.com/en/download/fw/315.html
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 19-02-2019 10:04
0 • submitter: ehtweak

19-02-2019 • 10:04

0 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: ehtweak

Bron: Nikon

Update-historie

Lees meer

Nikon Z6

vanaf € 2.332,-

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Systeemcamera's Nikon

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True