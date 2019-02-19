Nikon heeft voor zijn Z7- digitale systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.03 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een fx-cmos-beeldsensor met 45,7 megapixels aan boord en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Nikon Z-vatting. De firmware kan vanaf een Windows- of macOS-machine worden geïnstalleerd en is ongeveer 30MB groot. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze update ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes from “C” Firmware Version 1.02 to 1.03
Note: Please be sure to also read ‘Changes from Previous Versions’, which has been updated with new additions to ‘Changes from “C” Firmware Version 1.01 to 1.02’.
- When On is selected for HDMI > Advanced > N-Log setting in the SETUP MENU, Maximum sensitivity now takes effect during movie recording if:
- the camera is in mode P (programmed auto), S (shutter-priority auto), or A (aperture-priority auto), or
- the camera is in mode M (manual) and On is selected for ISO sensitivity settings > Auto ISO control (mode M) in the MOVIE SHOOTING MENU.
- Fixed an issue that resulted in third-party software showing an incorrect value for the Exif 35 mm format equivalent focal length field for photographs taken with a non-CPU lens connected via an FTZ mount adapter with the focal length specified using the Non-CPU lens data item in the SETUP MENU.
- Fixed an issue that resulted in photographs taken using radio-controlled Advanced Wireless Lighting being overexposed if a face was detected with Auto-area AF selected for AF-area mode.