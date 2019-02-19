Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: Nikon Z7 1.03

Nikon logo (60 pix)Nikon heeft voor zijn Z7- digitale systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.03 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een fx-cmos-beeldsensor met 45,7 megapixels aan boord en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Nikon Z-vatting. De firmware kan vanaf een Windows- of macOS-machine worden geïnstalleerd en is ongeveer 30MB groot. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze update ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes from “C” Firmware Version 1.02 to 1.03
  • When On is selected for HDMI > Advanced > N-Log setting in the SETUP MENU, Maximum sensitivity now takes effect during movie recording if:
    • the camera is in mode P (programmed auto), S (shutter-priority auto), or A (aperture-priority auto), or
    • the camera is in mode M (manual) and On is selected for ISO sensitivity settings > Auto ISO control (mode M) in the MOVIE SHOOTING MENU.
  • Fixed an issue that resulted in third-party software showing an incorrect value for the Exif 35 mm format equivalent focal length field for photographs taken with a non-CPU lens connected via an FTZ mount adapter with the focal length specified using the Non-CPU lens data item in the SETUP MENU.
  • Fixed an issue that resulted in photographs taken using radio-controlled Advanced Wireless Lighting being overexposed if a face was detected with Auto-area AF selected for AF-area mode.
Note: Please be sure to also read ‘Changes from Previous Versions’, which has been updated with new additions to ‘Changes from “C” Firmware Version 1.01 to 1.02’.
Versienummer 1.03
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Nikon
Download https://downloadcenter.nikonimglib.com/en/download/fw/314.html
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 19-02-2019 10:03
0 • submitter: ehtweak

19-02-2019 • 10:03

0 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: ehtweak

Bron: Nikon

Update-historie

Lees meer

Nikon Z7

vanaf € 3.199,-

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Systeemcamera's Nikon

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True