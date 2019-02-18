Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.31.1 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Version 1.31.1 - January 2019 Recovery
- Debugging with smartStep disabled still shows frames labeled as "skipped by smartStep"
- Custom task providers no longer work in 1.31.0
- Failed to create terminal for task clean
- Terminal can crash when resizing both dimensions
- Unable to copy files across VSCode windows in 1.31
- Cannot duplicate a file at the top-level folder using alt+drag.
- CMD+Return/CMD+Down on search result no longer focuses editor
- svgs not rendering in Markdown preview since update
- Explorer: middle click should open pinned file
- New Explorer Tree Click in New Folder Name Box Shows Duplicate Folder
- Can't select text during rename
- Can't expand/collapse folder with single twistie click, when in doubleClick open mode