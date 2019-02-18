Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.31.1 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 1.31.1 - January 2019 Recovery Debugging with smartStep disabled still shows frames labeled as "skipped by smartStep"

Custom task providers no longer work in 1.31.0

Failed to create terminal for task clean

Terminal can crash when resizing both dimensions

Unable to copy files across VSCode windows in 1.31

Cannot duplicate a file at the top-level folder using alt+drag.

CMD+Return/CMD+Down on search result no longer focuses editor

svgs not rendering in Markdown preview since update

Explorer: middle click should open pinned file

New Explorer Tree Click in New Folder Name Box Shows Duplicate Folder

Can't select text during rename

Can't expand/collapse folder with single twistie click, when in doubleClick open mode