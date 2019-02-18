Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.31.1

Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.31.1 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 1.31.1 - January 2019 Recovery
  • Debugging with smartStep disabled still shows frames labeled as "skipped by smartStep"
  • Custom task providers no longer work in 1.31.0
  • Failed to create terminal for task clean
  • Terminal can crash when resizing both dimensions
  • Unable to copy files across VSCode windows in 1.31
  • Cannot duplicate a file at the top-level folder using alt+drag.
  • CMD+Return/CMD+Down on search result no longer focuses editor
  • svgs not rendering in Markdown preview since update
  • Explorer: middle click should open pinned file
  • New Explorer Tree Click in New Folder Name Box Shows Duplicate Folder
  • Can't select text during rename
  • Can't expand/collapse folder with single twistie click, when in doubleClick open mode

Versienummer 1.31.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/Download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Visual Studio Code

0Aionicus
18 februari 2019 17:49
Aan de ene kant is het een heerlijk programma.... Aan de andere kant is het zwaar inefficient.

Vooral op linux is het bijzonder wat men doet om bv de applicatie te installeren (ze unlinken gewoon /bin/bash in de installer). Kan dus aardig wat issues veroorzaken als je niet bash gebruikt haha.

Persoonlijk blijf ik toch op Sublime Text hangen. Werkt toch net een heel stuk sneller.
