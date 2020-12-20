Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Nikon Z7 3.20

Nikon logo (60 pix)Nikon heeft voor haar Z7-digitale systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 3.20 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een fx-cmos-beeldsensor met 45,7 megapixels aan boord en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Nikon Z-vatting. De firmware kan vanaf een Windows- of macOS-machine worden geïnstalleerd en is ongeveer 29MB groot. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze update ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes from “C” Firmware Version 3.12 to 3.20
  • Support for RAW video output is available via a fee-for-service upgrade, * and firmware version 3.20 adds support under this service for Blackmagic Design external video recorders (currently the Video Assist 5″ 12G HDR and Video Assist 7″ 12G HDR). If you have already purchased the RAW video output upgrade for your camera, updating to firmware version 3.20 will add support for Blackmagic Design external video recorders automatically.
  • Users of Apple’s Final Cut Pro X (version 10.4.9 or later) can now adjust ISO sensitivity—and display and adjust color temperature—for ProRes RAW footage output to ATOMOS NINJA V external recorders using the fee-for-service RAW video output upgrade. *
    < Choosing a RAW Output Type >
    Before filming RAW video, choose an option for HDMI > Advanced > RAW output options > RAW output type in the SETUP MENU based on the type of recorder connected: select Type A for NINJA V recorders and Type B for Video Assist recorders.
  • Added support for NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S lenses.
  • Fixed the following issues:
    • Rotating the focus or (if Focus (M/A) is assigned to the control ring) control ring would sometimes fail to activate manual focus during burst photography when a NIKKOR Z lens was attached.
    • The exposure indicator would not be displayed in mode M when a non-CPU lens was attached via an FTZ mount adapter.
    • Certain aperture values would not be selected when control rings for the following lenses were rotated to stop aperture down in movie mode:
      • NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3
      • NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR
      • NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR
      • NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR
  • Unexpected aperture values would sometimes be displayed during bracketing in mode M if a bracketing option that made changes to aperture was selected with a NIKKOR Z lens attached.
  • Power aperture controls would sometimes stop responding after the standby timer had been on for an extended period in movie mode.
* The RAW video output upgrade is available on a fee-for-service basis. For more information, contact a Nikon-authorized service representative.
Versienummer 3.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Nikon
Download https://downloadcenter.nikonimglib.com/en/download/fw/381.html
Licentietype Freeware

Update-historie

06-'21 Nikon Z7 3.31 0
12-'20 Nikon Z7 3.20 0
12-'19 Nikon Z7 2.10 0
05-'19 Nikon Z7 2.00 0
02-'19 Nikon Z7 1.03 0
11-'18 Nikon Z7 1.02 1

