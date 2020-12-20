Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Nikon D5 1.40

Nikon logo (60 pix)Nikon heeft eerder deze maand voor haar D5-digitale spiegelreflexcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.40 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een fx-cmos-beeldsensor met 20,8 megapixels aan boord en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Nikon F-vatting. De firmware kan vanaf een Windows- of macOS-machine worden geïnstalleerd en is ongeveer 45MB groot. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze update ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes from “C” Firmware Version 1.30 to 1.40
  • Added support for Type B CFexpress memory cards. For more information, see the Nikon support website for your country or region.
  • Users can now choose the band (2.4 or 5 GHz) for the host SSID when connecting to wireless networks via a WT-6 or WT-5 wireless transmitter attached to the camera. The band is listed in Connection Wizard network-selection dialog and post-connection in the Network display.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented normal shutter release and caused an error to be displayed if all the following conditions were met during shooting in photo live view:
    • A Type E lens and a flash unit such as the SB-5000 were attached.
    • A shutter speed of 1/500 s or faster was selected with Auto FP High-Speed Sync enabled.
    • Single frame was selected for release mode, or self_time (Self-timer mode) was selected with the number of shots for Custom Setting c3 (Self-timer) set to 1.
Note: For information on the license for the open-source software included in the camera’s NVM Express driver, see “BSD License (NVM Express Driver)”.
Versienummer 1.40
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Nikon
Download https://downloadcenter.nikonimglib.com/en/download/fw/370.html
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

20-12-2020 • 00:55

20-12-2020 • 00:55

0 Linkedin

Bron: Nikon

Update-historie

12-'20 Nikon D5 1.40 0
06-'18 Nikon D5 1.30 0
07-'17 Nikon D5 1.20 0

Lees meer

Nikon D5

vanaf € 2.689,-

Alles over dit product

Spiegelreflexcamera's Nikon

