Nikon heeft eerder deze maand voor haar D5-digitale spiegelreflexcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.40 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een fx-cmos-beeldsensor met 20,8 megapixels aan boord en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Nikon F-vatting. De firmware kan vanaf een Windows- of macOS-machine worden geïnstalleerd en is ongeveer 45MB groot. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze update ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes from “C” Firmware Version 1.30 to 1.40
Note: For information on the license for the open-source software included in the camera’s NVM Express driver, see “BSD License (NVM Express Driver)”.
- Added support for Type B CFexpress memory cards. For more information, see the Nikon support website for your country or region.
- Users can now choose the band (2.4 or 5 GHz) for the host SSID when connecting to wireless networks via a WT-6 or WT-5 wireless transmitter attached to the camera. The band is listed in Connection Wizard network-selection dialog and post-connection in the Network display.
- Fixed an issue that prevented normal shutter release and caused an error to be displayed if all the following conditions were met during shooting in photo live view:
- A Type E lens and a flash unit such as the SB-5000 were attached.
- A shutter speed of 1/500 s or faster was selected with Auto FP High-Speed Sync enabled.
- Single frame was selected for release mode, or self_time (Self-timer mode) was selected with the number of shots for Custom Setting c3 (Self-timer) set to 1.