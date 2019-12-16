Nikon heeft even geleden voor zijn Z6- digitale systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 2.10 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een fx-cmos-beeldsensor met 24,5 megapixels aan boord en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Nikon Z-vatting. De firmware kan vanaf een Windows- of macOS-machine worden geïnstalleerd en is ongeveer 28MB groot. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze update ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes from “C” Firmware Version 2.01 to 2.10 Added supported for optical VR with NIKKOR Z DX 16–50mm f/3.5–6.3 VR and NIKKOR Z DX 50–250mm f/4.5–6.3 VR Z-mount lenses. Note that attaching these lenses disables the Mechanical shutter option for Custom Setting d5 (Shutter type) in Group d (Shooting/display) of the CUSTOM SETTING MENU, leaving a choice of Auto and Electronic front-curtain shutter options only.

ISO sensitivity can now be adjusted using the lens control ring, and ISO sensitivity has been added to the options available for Custom Setting f2 (Custom control assignment) > Lens control ring in Group f (Controls) of the CUSTOM SETTING MENU.

As of November 14, 2019, the aperture display in the lens info panel for NIKKOR Z 24–70mm f/2.8 S and NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct lenses shows both the current aperture and adjacent aperture values in modes A and M.

When On was selected for Auto ISO sensitivity control and an option that does not include “slow sync” was selected for Flash mode, shutter speed was formerly restricted to values between those chosen for Custom Settings e1 (Flash sync speed) and e2 (Flash shutter speed), but this has now been changed to match the behavior of digital SLR cameras, with the result that the minimum shutter speed now corresponds to the value selected for Auto ISO sensitivity control > Minimum shutter speed.

Fixed an issue that in extremely rare cases resulted in the camera failing to correctly record movies with 1920x1080; 120p selected for Frame size/frame rate.

Fixed an issue that occasionally resulted in “noise” in the form of white lines at the bottom of the display when the electronic viewfinder was on.

Fixed an issue that in rare cases resulted in “noise” in the form of fine horizontal lines appearing throughout the frame in movies and the live view display.

Fixed errors in the UTC time zones for the following three cities in the Time zone and date > Time zone display in the SETUP MENU:

Caracas: was -4:30, is now -4:00

Casablanca: was 00:00, is now +1:00

Ankara: was +2:00, is now +3:00

Caracas: was -4:30, is now -4:00 Casablanca: was 00:00, is now +1:00 Ankara: was +2:00, is now +3:00 Fixed an issue that resulted in an incorrect date of creation being displayed in the Windows 10 “properties” dialogs for movies and time-lapse movies created with the camera, as well as copies created with camera movie editing controls.