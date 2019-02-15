Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: EMDB 3.36

EMDB logo (75 pix) Versie 3.34 van EMDB is uitgekomen en wegens een paar kleine fouten zijn er direct twee opvolgers verschenen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download slechts 3,5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Sinds versie 3.33 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

EMDB V3.36 released
  • System: Upgrading a library also broke file size detection with MediaInfo.
EMDB V3.35 released
  • System: Upgrading a library broke handling of large files and removable drive labels.
EMDB V3.34 released
  • Startup: Media files on removable disks are also checked for removal if the specific drive is mounted.
  • System: Fixed crash when parsing media files with invalid dates.
  • Translatations: The Arabic translation caused a crash when multiple movies were selected.
  • Translatations: Changed the flag for the Arabic translation to the flag of Saudi Arabia.
  • User Interface: Added "Copy Media Files to" to context menu to copy media file(s) to a specific location.
  • Rename media files: Renaming now also renames the NFO file if present.
  • Add / Edit screen: Fixed showing voice only actor pages on IMDb.
  • User Interface: Changed the alignment of the rating columns in the listview to left aligned.
  • User Interface: Always show Characters in Cast tab of Add / Edit screen.
  • Print: Added Detailed Movie Overview Print template.
  • User Interface: While editing the Loaned input field special keys for selecting text (e.g Shift-Home, Ctrl-A etc.) operated on the Movie List / Bookshelf instead.
  • Translations: Updated the Catalan, Spanish and Dutch translations.

Versienummer 3.36
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Wicked & Wild Inc.
Download http://www.emdb.eu/bin/emdb.zip
Bestandsgrootte 3,84MB
Licentietype Freeware
Bart van Klaveren

15-02-2019 • 08:04

Wicked & Wild Inc.

EMDB

Reacties

15 februari 2019 09:05
God, films uitlenen. Zelfs mijn vader (70+) heeft jaren geleden zijn kasten vol gebrande DVD's met geprinte hoesjes ingeruild voor een NAS + kodi :-)

Zijn er nog mensen die elke gedownloade film converteren naar een low-res DVD en deze branden?
