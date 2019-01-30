Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: VirtualBox 6.0.4

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de tweede update voor versie 6.0 van VirtualBox uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • Virtualization core: support Shanghai/Zhaoxin CPUs.
  • User interface: handle command line arguments to VirtualBox correctly (bugs #18206 and #18197)
  • User interface: improvements to machine manager window, virtual optical disk creator, storage selector window and log viewer window
  • User interface: various small fixes and improvements
  • Audio: implemented time scheduling for the AC'97 device emulation to keep audio and video in sync
  • Graphics: basic support for VMSVGA graphics device in virtual machines using EFI
  • Network: fix occasional NATNet crashes (bug #13899)
  • Network: worked around problems in certain PCnet drivers on old operating systems
  • Serial: fixed connecting to pseudo terminals on POSIX hosts (6.0.0 regression; bug #18319)
  • Linux hosts and guests: fix for building kernel modules against Linux 5.0. Thank you Kyle Laker

Versienummer 6.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-01-2019 16:580

30-01-2019 • 16:58

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Oracle

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

VirtualBox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True