Oracle heeft de tweede update voor versie 6.0 van VirtualBox uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

The following items were fixed and/or added: Virtualization core: support Shanghai/Zhaoxin CPUs.

User interface: handle command line arguments to VirtualBox correctly (bugs #18206 and #18197)

User interface: improvements to machine manager window, virtual optical disk creator, storage selector window and log viewer window

User interface: various small fixes and improvements

Audio: implemented time scheduling for the AC'97 device emulation to keep audio and video in sync

Graphics: basic support for VMSVGA graphics device in virtual machines using EFI

Network: fix occasional NATNet crashes (bug #13899)

Network: worked around problems in certain PCnet drivers on old operating systems

Serial: fixed connecting to pseudo terminals on POSIX hosts (6.0.0 regression; bug #18319)

Linux hosts and guests: fix for building kernel modules against Linux 5.0. Thank you Kyle Laker