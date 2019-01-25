Intel heeft voor het Windows 10-platform nieuwe videodrivers uitgebracht voor de ingebakken gpu van de processors uit de Skylake-, Kaby Lake (Refresh)-, Coffee Lake-, Apollo Lake- en Gemini Lake-generaties. Dat zijn de Intel UHD Graphics, Intel HD Graphics, Intel Iris Plus Graphics en Intel Iris Pro Graphics. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 25.20.100.6519. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
HIGHLIGHTS:
Enhanced support for Windows 10 Ambient light sensor framework requires nits (light luminance/brightness unit) level driver interface support. This new interface allows much more precise brightness control by the operating system (when desired) to adjust panel brightness based on actual ambient light luminance nits instead of applying mere percentage-based values.
- New Intel Audio Driver (10.26.00.05)
- Windows ML Optimization
- Better support for Windows 10 Ambient light sensor framework
- Power and performance improvements
PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS:
NEW FEATURES:
- Improved shader cache performance of DirectML meta commands for Microsoft WinML-based applications on 7th Generation Intel Core processor and higher.
- Performance improvements and optimizations for F1 2018 (DX 12) on 6th Generation Intel Core processors or higher.
- Functional and performance improvements in Vulkan driver.
KEY ISSUES FIXED:
- Enhanced support for Windows 10 Ambient light sensor framework.
KNOWN ISSUES
- Intermittent crashes or hangs may occur in Battlefield V (DX12).
- Minor graphics anomalies may be observed in Farming Simulator 2019.
- Optimization checkbox for gaming tuning in the Graphics Control Panel does not refresh after restoring settings in some systems.
- Video profile settings in Intel Graphics Control Panel may not apply after white balance or color balance.
- Power consumption may be higher after disconnecting HDMI 2.0 display.
- 4K resolution may be lost when switched between HD and 4K monitors during sleep mode.
- Brightness compensation may be applied when in SDR (Standard Resolution) mode.
- Performance may be slightly lower on certain graphics workloads in full screen after resuming from sleep.
- Intermittent crashes or hangs may occur in Cinema4D application, and some games.
- Minor graphics anomalies may be observed in Battlefield V (DX11), and other games.