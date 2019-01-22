Versie 3.8.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is de nieuwe naam van Piwik en is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina en een overzicht van de planning is op deze pagina te vinden. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Improving security of Matomo has been a focus for us in this release. For example: any IP address attempting to login to Matomo will be blocked after a number of unsuccessful login attempts (to keep away any bots and automated tools trying to guess your passwords). You can additionally keep your Matomo account safer by enabling the new Two Factor Authentication (2FA) feature. Also when changing password or email address, any user will be required to enter their old password. We’ve also fixed several XSS thanks to security researchers who reported issues as part of our Bug Bounty program.

We’ve also made several usability improvements. Up to now it wasn’t easy to get the evolution graphs to display a different period. Now under Evolution graphs, you will find a new icon “Change Periods” which lets you switch the period being displayed in just one click!

Also, under each report table, you will also find a new feature called “Show Totals Row”. When clicked, a new row will be displayed at the bottom of the table named “Totals”. This row shows the sum of each column values. This is useful when you’re analysing your data and need to know the total value of a given metric.

It’s never been easier to check out your Transitions report: they are now directly available under Behavior > Transitions.

You can also now generate Campaign Tracking URLs by using the Campaign URL Generator directly from Matomo! Go to Matomo > Acquisition > Campaign URL Builder to get started. (The tool has always been available on Matomo.org but is now directly available in your Matomo).

Users with the “Admin” permission can now share dashboards with other users (it used to be only Super Users who could share dashboards).

A new page is available to Super Users in Matomo > Administration > Diagnostics > Tracking Failures. This page lists any tracking failures that happened during the last 2 days. Please note that only the most common kind of tracking failures are recorded (for example, an un-used Site ID is found in the Tracking code).

Regarding the JavaScript Tracking: While the piwik.js and piwik.php file still exist (and will always work), we’re also introducing the new matomo.js and matomo.php files and they will be used by default now. And if you’re tracking mobile apps, we’ve released new Major versions of both the iOS and Android SDKs!

As always, new smartphone, tablets and other devices and browsers are detected, as well as new Search engines and social networks.

And the Tag Manager keeps getting better with several improvements and fixes over the last few weeks.

207 tickets have been closed by more than 20 contributors!