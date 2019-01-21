Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: foobar2000 1.4.2

foobar2000 logo (75 pix) De final release van foobar2000 versie 1.4.2 is uitgekomen. Deze populaire, lichte muziekspeler kan onder andere overweg met mp3, aac, ogg vorbis, flac, wav en wma, en beschikt over ondersteuning voor Replay Gain. Verder kan de speler verschillende formaten converteren, heeft het programma uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de tags aan te passen en kan de interface geheel naar eigen hand gezet worden. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de functionaliteit met behulp van plug-ins uit te breiden. De changelog voor versie 1.4.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 1.4.2:
  • Added new iTunes ID3 classical fields.
  • Improved playlist behaviors when deleting the now playing file.
  • ReplayGain apply-gain-and-prevent-clipping no longer presumes 1.0 peak when peak is unknown.
  • Fixed occasional errors when saving configuration.
  • Converter: Improved behavior when output file names repeat.
  • Fixed HTTP client bugs (internet radio, network shares).
  • Made MP4 files with missing duration info playable.
  • Windows 10 Universal Volume Control integration disabled by default due to bugs. This should address “multimedia keys don't work” issues.
  • Fixed a bug that would cause spurious rewrites of certain configuration files [beta 2].
  • Made default MP4 handler gracefully fail to decode files with no supported audio tracks - so another decoder lower on the list can handle them [beta 2].
  • Worked around an “Open…” dialog lockup with lots and lots of supported file formats provided by third party components [final].
Versienummer 1.4.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website foobar2000
Download https://www.foobar2000.org/?page=Download
Bestandsgrootte 4,23MB
Licentietype GPL
Door Bart van Klaveren

