Software-update: Krita 3.3.2

Door , 1 reactie, bron: Krita

04-11-2017 • 09:13

Bron: Krita

Krita logo (75 pix) Versie 3.3.2 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows en macOS. In versie 3.1 is onder meer de ondersteuning voor macOS compleet en kunnen animaties als gif, mp4, mkv of ogg worden opgeslagen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Krita 3.3.2 Released

Today we are releasing Krita 3.3.2, a bugfix release for Krita 3.3.0. This release fixes two important regressions:

  • Krita 3.3.1 would read brush presets with textures incorrectly. This is now fixed.
  • Windows 1709 broke wintab and Windows Ink tablet handling in various ways; we worked around that and it works again in this version of Krita.

Additionally, there are the following fixes and improvements:

  • Animation: make it possible to export empty frames after the end of the animation.
  • Animation: make it possible to render up to a 10,000 frames
  • Add a command-line option to start Krita with a new, empty image: krita --new-image RGBA,8,5000,3000
  • Performance: improved caching for effect and selection masks
  • Performance: Fix a leak in the smudge brush
  • Performance: Improve performance when using the hardware-accelerated canvas
  • Performance, Windows: improve the performance when loading icons
  • macOS: render the frames-per-second overlay widget correctly
  • Filters: it’s now possible to edit the filter’s settings directly in the xml that is used to save filter definitions to .krita files.
  • Filters: a new ASC_CDL color balance filter was added, with Slope, Offset and Power options.
  • Crashes: fix a crash that happened when closing a second document with infinite canvas active
  • Layers: Make it possible to copy group layers
  • UI: make it possible to use the scroll-wheel to scroll through patterns when the patterns palette is very narrow.
  • UI: Improve drag and drop feedback in the layer panel
  • UI: Hide the lock and collapse titlebar icons when a panel is floating
  • G’Mic: the included G’Mic is updated to the latest release.

Versienummer 3.3.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Krita
Download https://krita.org/en/download/krita-desktop/
Bestandsgrootte 51,40MB
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0 sjun
4 november 2017 09:46
Dat ziet er helemaal niet slecht uit. Ik ga er eens mee aan de slag om te kijken of het op termijn wat Adobe'meuk' vervangen kan dat toch behoorlijk meer plek inneemt en ook nog eens een aanslag op de budgetpot doet.
Reageer


*