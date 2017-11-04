Versie 3.3.2 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows en macOS. In versie 3.1 is onder meer de ondersteuning voor macOS compleet en kunnen animaties als gif, mp4, mkv of ogg worden opgeslagen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Krita 3.3.2 Released Today we are releasing Krita 3.3.2, a bugfix release for Krita 3.3.0. This release fixes two important regressions: Krita 3.3.1 would read brush presets with textures incorrectly. This is now fixed.

Windows 1709 broke wintab and Windows Ink tablet handling in various ways; we worked around that and it works again in this version of Krita. Additionally, there are the following fixes and improvements: Animation: make it possible to export empty frames after the end of the animation.

Animation: make it possible to render up to a 10,000 frames

Add a command-line option to start Krita with a new, empty image: krita --new-image RGBA,8,5000,3000

Performance: improved caching for effect and selection masks

Performance: Fix a leak in the smudge brush

Performance: Improve performance when using the hardware-accelerated canvas

Performance, Windows: improve the performance when loading icons

macOS: render the frames-per-second overlay widget correctly

Filters: it’s now possible to edit the filter’s settings directly in the xml that is used to save filter definitions to .krita files.

Filters: a new ASC_CDL color balance filter was added, with Slope, Offset and Power options.

Crashes: fix a crash that happened when closing a second document with infinite canvas active

Layers: Make it possible to copy group layers

UI: make it possible to use the scroll-wheel to scroll through patterns when the patterns palette is very narrow.

UI: Improve drag and drop feedback in the layer panel

UI: Hide the lock and collapse titlebar icons when a panel is floating

G’Mic: the included G’Mic is updated to the latest release.