Foxit Software heeft versie 9.0 van Foxit Reader uitgebracht. Dit alternatief voor Adobe Reader kan uitstekend overweg met de meeste pdf-documenten, maar complexe of zeer grote documenten vormen soms een iets te grote uitdaging. Voor computers met beperkte resources is het echter een uitkomst. Tegenwoordig kunnen documenten ook online in Foxit Cloud opgeslagen worden. In versie 9.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features Use single key accelerators to access commands or perform some actions, improving the application accessibility to make the reading and working with PDF files more accessible.

Reflow a PDF file to temporarily present it as a single column that is the width of the document pane, which makes the document easier to read when magnified on a standard monitor, without scrolling horizontally to read the text.

Find a command by typing the command name and bring features to your fingertips with ease.

Provide a Help Center to help users search and find online help conveniently.

Advanced protection – available in Foxit Reader (MSI package) only Protect your enterprise data using Windows Information Protection (WIP) to guard against the potential data leakage without otherwise interfering with the employee experience. Protect PDF files using the Microsoft PDF V2 IRM Specification. Enhance Foxit RMS protection to make the RMS-protected files compliant with PDF 2.0.

Support bleed mark and overprint simulation Place a bleed mark at each corner of the bleed box to indicate the PDF bleed box boundaries during printing. Simulate overprinting effects for composite output.

Digital signatures Support to export digital IDs to .fdf files. Allow users to specify the font and font size and include the Foxit application version number while designing the appearance of a digital signature.

Improvements Comment improvements Summarize and export the highlighted text to a TXT file. Format the text in the comment pop-up box. Users can now track the comments that require further actions with new comment status – Deferred and Future, and filter comments by the original author.

Advanced search Highlight all the text search results in PDF file. Search for instances that match any of the keywords.

Streamline the PDF scan process and allow users to output the scanning results as a new PDF file or append it to an existing PDF file.

PDF form enhancements View and print the 2D barcode in static XFA forms. Retain font properties when copying and pasting text from Microsoft Word into a text form field in Foxit Reader. Allow users to import form data from a CSV file.

Improve the ConnectedPDF features to provide a better user experience.

Some other ease of use enhancements. Issues Addressed Fixed some security and stability issues. Click here for details.