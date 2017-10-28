Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: Intel PROSet/Wireless 20.0.2

Door , 0 reacties, submitter: easyriider, bron: Intel

28-10-2017 • 11:13

Intel logo (60 pix) Intel heeft kort geleden een nieuwe versie van zijn Intel PROSet/Wireless set uitgebracht met 20.0.2 als  versienummer. Deze set bevat zowel drivers als een compacte interface om draadloze profielen in te stellen, en biedt daarnaast uitgebreide statistieken en troubleshooting opties aan vergeleken met Windows. De nieuwe drivers bevatten diverse verbeteringen, waaronder een oplossing voor het recent ontdekte lek in wifibeveiliging wpa2.

This download is valid for the product(s) listed below.
  • Intel Dual Band Wireless-N 7265
  • Intel Tri-Band Wireless-AC 17265
  • Intel Tri-Band Wireless-AC 18260
  • Intel Dual Band Wireless-N 7260
  • Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7265
  • Intel PROSet/Wireless Software
  • Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265
  • Intel Wireless-N 7260
  • Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7260
  • Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3160
  • Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260
  • Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165
  • Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168
  • Intel Wireless-N 7265
Key Issues Fixed and Changes
  • When connecting to a different wireless access point after resume from sleep, in some instances the WIFI icon in the taskbar may show “No Internet access” and the wireless networks list might be empty.
  • Mobile hotspot fails to start if the “Network band” is set to 5 GHz while the host PC is connected to an access point on 2.4 GHz band.
  • In some instances, the PC may disconnect from the access point on 2.4 GHz when hosting mobile hotspot on 5 GHz.
  • Windows* stop error (BSOD) may occur during system restart. Random loss of wireless connectivity while roaming.
  • Wi-Fi Protected Access II (WPA2) handshake traffic can be manipulated to induce nonce and session key reuse. See www.intel.com/security, INTEL-SA-00101 for more information.
  • Cannot connect to specific access point that is configured for non-broadcast SSID and 802.11b only.
  • After resume from sleep, WIFI icon in taskbar may show a red “X” and the wireless networks list is empty.
  • Cannot connect to certain access points after resume from sleep.
  • Windows stop error (BSOD) may occur while connected to a wireless network.

Versienummer 20.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Intel
Download https://downloadcenter.intel.com/download/27206/Intel-PROSet-Wireless-Software-and-Drivers-for-IT-Admins
Bestandsgroottes 13,49MB - 255,01MB
Licentietype Freeware

