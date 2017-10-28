AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Voor mensen die Windows 8.1 gebruiken is versie 17.7.1 de laatste versie. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non- gcn worden aangeduid, is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. In versie 17.10.3 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Support For Windows 10 Fall Creators Update This release provides initial support for the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. For more information please visit here.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Up to 8% faster performance on Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 2560x1440. (RS-188) Up to 4% faster performance on Radeon RX 580 (8GB) graphics card than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 2560x1440. (RS-189)

Destiny 2 Up to 43% faster performance on Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 2560x1440.(RS-184) Up to 50% faster performance on Radeon RX 580 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 2560x1440.(RS-185)

Assassin's Creed: Origins Up to 16% faster performance on Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 2560x1440.(RS-186) Up to 13% faster performance on Radeon RX 580(8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 1920x1080. (RS-187)

GPU Workload A new toggle in Radeon Settings that can be found under the "Gaming", "Global Settings" options. This toggle will allow you to switch optimization between graphics or compute workloads on select Radeon RX 500 and Radeon RX 400 series graphics products.

Compute Support Radeon Software now supports compute workloads for up to 12 installed Radeon RX 400, Radeon RX 500 or Radeon RX Vega series graphics products on Windows 10 system configurations.

Fixed Issues Radeon Software may not appear in the uninstall options under "Apps and Features" on Windows operating systems after a Radeon Software upgrade.

Minor corruption may appear in Playerunknown's Battlegrounds in some game locations when using Ultra graphics settings in game.

Radeon Wattman may fail to apply user adjusted voltage values on certain configurations.

Hearts of Iron IV may experience a crash or system hang during some scenario gameplay.

Radeon Settings gaming tab may not automatically populate games detected on the users system. Known Issues A random system hang may be experienced after extended periods of use on system configurations using 12 GPU's for compute workloads.

Assassin's Creed: Origins may experience an intermittent application or system hang when playing on Windows 7 system configurations.

The GPU Workload feature may cause a system hang when switching to Compute while AMD CrossFire is enabled. A workaround is to disable AMD CrossFire before switching the toggle to Compute workloads.

Resizing the Radeon Settings window may cause the user interface to stutter or exhibit corruption temporarily.

Corruption may be experienced in Forza Motorsport 7 on some HDR displays with HDR enabled in game.

Radeon WattMan reset and restore factory default options may not reset graphics or memory clocks and unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang.

OverWatch may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations. Disabling Radeon ReLive as a temporary workaround may resolve the issue.

When recording with Radeon ReLive on Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products GPU usage and clocks may remain in high states. A workaround is to disable and then re-enable Radeon ReLive.