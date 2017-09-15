Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: VirtualBox 5.1.28

Door , 1 reactie, bron: Oracle

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) De veertiende update voor VirtualBox versie 5.1 is uitgekomen. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien.

In versie 5.1 van VirtualBox treffen we onder meer nieuwe apic-implementaties aan die voor diverse prestatieverbeteringen zorgen, is er verbeterde ondersteuning voor Python 3 en is voor de interface de overstap naar Qt5 gemaakt. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd.

The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • GUI: mouse events did not reach host windows behind the transparent VM window (Mac OS X hosts only; bug #16246)
  • Audio: fixed accidental crashes when using the AC'97 sound emulation (bug #16959)
  • Audio: fixed crash when default input or output devices have changed (bugs #16968, #16969, #17004)
  • Audio: fixed recording when using the ALSA backend
  • Audio: fixed handle leak when using the OSS backend
  • E1000: fixed a crash related to VLAN traffic over internal network (5.1.26 regression; bug #16960)
  • NAT: apply --natbindip1 to TCP connections (bug #16478)
  • OVF: when importing an appliance with XHCI controller, don't add an OHCI controller.
  • Mac OS X hosts: fixed a GUI crash if Spotlight is used from file dialogs (5.1.20 regression; bugs #16935, #16953)
  • Linux hosts: fixed creating fixed sized VDI images (bug #17010)
  • Linux hosts / guests: fixes for Linux 4.4 of openSUSE Leap 42.3 (bug #16966)
  • Bridged networking: align outgoing packet at word boundary, preventing Windows host crash in MsLbfoProvider.
  • Linux Additions: kernel drm driver support for custom EL7 Linux 3.10 kernel
  • Solaris Additions: hide an informational message on the bootup console

Versienummer 5.1.28
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Bestandsgrootte 118,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

Meer historie
Vorige download

Lees meer

VirtualBox geen prijs bekend
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0 Exirion
15 september 2017 09:51
Misschien maar weer eens testen. Na jaren VirtualBox ben ik (weer) naar VMWare overgestapt vanwege de veel betere performance op het grafische vlak. Zowel onder Windows als onder Linux loopt VirtualBox wat dat betreft erg achter op de rest. Jammer, want verder vind ik de performance eigenlijk wel prima. Als gratis software is het in ieder geval een mooi alternatief :)
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone X Google Pixel XL 2 LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*