De veertiende update voor VirtualBox versie 5.1 is uitgekomen. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien.
In versie 5.1 van VirtualBox treffen we onder meer nieuwe apic-implementaties aan die voor diverse prestatieverbeteringen zorgen, is er verbeterde ondersteuning voor Python 3 en is voor de interface de overstap naar Qt5 gemaakt. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd.
The following items were fixed and/or added:
- GUI: mouse events did not reach host windows behind the transparent VM window (Mac OS X hosts only; bug #16246)
- Audio: fixed accidental crashes when using the AC'97 sound emulation (bug #16959)
- Audio: fixed crash when default input or output devices have changed (bugs #16968, #16969, #17004)
- Audio: fixed recording when using the ALSA backend
- Audio: fixed handle leak when using the OSS backend
- E1000: fixed a crash related to VLAN traffic over internal network (5.1.26 regression; bug #16960)
- NAT: apply --natbindip1 to TCP connections (bug #16478)
- OVF: when importing an appliance with XHCI controller, don't add an OHCI controller.
- Mac OS X hosts: fixed a GUI crash if Spotlight is used from file dialogs (5.1.20 regression; bugs #16935, #16953)
- Linux hosts: fixed creating fixed sized VDI images (bug #17010)
- Linux hosts / guests: fixes for Linux 4.4 of openSUSE Leap 42.3 (bug #16966)
- Bridged networking: align outgoing packet at word boundary, preventing Windows host crash in MsLbfoProvider.
- Linux Additions: kernel drm driver support for custom EL7 Linux 3.10 kernel
- Solaris Additions: hide an informational message on the bootup console