Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi3 of een Linux-, macOS-, of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 0.52.1 uitgebracht met de volgende fixes:
- Close stream request once we end up with proxy (@foxel - #9110)
- Fix issue #9116 in pushbullet (@danielhiversen - #9128) (notify.pushbullet docs)
- bug fix pushbullet (@danielhiversen - #9139) (notify.pushbullet docs)
- Fix import for foscam (@sdague - #9140) (camera.foscam docs)
- Bump aioautomatic to prevent leaking exceptions (@armills - #9148) (device_tracker.automatic docs)
- Wrap state when iterating a domain in templates (@balloob - #9157)
- Prevent iCloud exceptions in logfile (@mjj4791 - #9179) (device_tracker.icloud docs)
- bump ecobee version to fix issue 9190 (@nkgilley - #9191) (ecobee docs) (climate.ecobee docs)