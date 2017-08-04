Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: EMDB 2.74

EMDB logo (75 pix) Versie 2.74 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download slechts 3,5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDbMovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Search:
  • Search: Added AND / OR Genre search.
User Interface:
  • Delete button was not always correctly enabled for multiple selections (when deselection one or when one or more selected movies were locked for changed).
  • Ctrl-A, Ctrl-X, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-C now work correctly on the Global SearchBox when it is selected instead of on the ListView / BookShelf.
  • Added Add New Movie (Alt-A) and Insert New Movie (Alt-I) to context menu.
  • Added Certification to the Enhanced Tooltip.
  • Added an option to start EMDB in fullscreen mode.
  • improved the startup position algorithm to prevent the EMDB window to be outside visual area on multi monitor systems.
  • Added Search on Google to the context menu.
TV Series:
  • Added play season feature. This creates a playlist for all episodes in the season.
Translations:
  • Forgotten translation 'delete database'.
  • Made all bookshelf backgrounds translatable.
HTML Export:
  • Overridden genres were not correctly displayed in Genres section and Genres pages.
Database:
  • Posters were not always taken along in creating / restoring backups.
IMDb Import:
  • If the actor already existed with no picture, a second instance of the actor with the picture was created.
  • Improved the algorithm to import actors when the main IMDb page does not contain enough actors and the full credits page needs to be loaded.
Database:
  • Made the database more robust against corruption with better support for special characters (like '|').
Translations Updated:
  • Arabic
  • Catalan
  • Czech
  • French
  • Italian
  • Polish
  • Portuguese (Brazil)
  • Russian
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Slovenian
  • Spanish
  • Dutch

Versienummer 2.74
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Wicked & Wild Inc.
Download http://www.emdb.eu/bin/emdb.zip
Bestandsgrootte 3,24MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
