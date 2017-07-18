De veertiende update voor VirtualBox versie 5.1 is uitgekomen. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien.
In versie 5.1 van VirtualBox treffen we onder meer nieuwe apic-implementaties aan die voor diverse prestatieverbeteringen zorgen, is er verbeterde ondersteuning voor Python 3 en is voor de interface de overstap naar Qt5 gemaakt. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd.
The following items were fixed and/or added:
- VMM: mask the VME CPUID capability on AMD Ryzen processors for now to make certain guests works, for example Windows XP
- VMM: emulate more SSE2 instructions
- VMM: properly clear the TF and AC flags when dispatching real-mode interrupts
- GUI: fixes to make the mini-toolbar work with recent versions of KDE / Plasma (bug #16325)
- GUI: fixed a potential crash when a VM with multiple screens is running in full screen / seamless mode and a host screen is removed, for example when connecting to the host via RDP
- GUI: fixed initial size hints for guests which set intermediate sizes before responding (bug #16593)
- GUI: prevent stopped screen updates or black screen on reboot in a multi-screen setup under certain conditions
- Audio: many improvements for Windows 10 guests (bugs #15189, #15925, #16170, #16682, #16794 and others)
- Storage: fixed possible crash when using Intels SPDK
- API: use the correct file name of the VM machine state if the VM settings directory is renamed, for example during grouping / ungrouping a VM (bugs #16075 and #16745)
- API: return the correct error code if powering up a VM fails
- API: video recording did not automatically start at VM start when enabled in the VM settings (bug #16803)
- API: when relocating a medium, check that the target path is fully qualified
- EFI: fix for VMs with more than 3504MB RAM (bug #11103)
- Host-only adapter: correctly determine IPv4 netmasks on Windows hosts (bug #16826)
- NAT network: properly do the refcounting for starting / stopping the NAT / DHCP services if the NAT network is changed while the adapter network connection type is anything else but NAT network
- VBoxManage: fixed controlvm videocapfile (bug #16779)
- Windows hosts: fixed crashes if driver verifier is enabled (bug #15741)
- Linux / Mac OS X hosts: more fixes for loading shared libraries (5.1.20 regression; bugs #16778, #16693)
- Linux hosts / guests: Linux 4.12 fixes (bugs #16725, #16800)
- Linux hosts / guests: reduce the kernel stack consumption for Linux kernels with CONFIG_CPUMASK_OFFSTACK defined
- Linux hosts / guests: fixes for kernel modules built with gcc-7 (bug #16772)
- Linux hosts / guests: Linux 4.13 fix (bug #16887)
- Linux hosts: don't depend on net-tools on newer distributions as this package is deprecated in favour of iproute (bug #16764)
- Linux hosts: make 2D video acceleration available for older Linux distributions (5.1 regression; bug #16858)
- Linux Additions: fix for dynamic resizing with Oracle Linux 6 with UEK4
- Linux Additions: make Fedora 25 and 26 Alpha work when 3D pass-through is enabled
- Linux Additions: no longer recommend removing distribution- installed Additions if they are updated to our guidelines