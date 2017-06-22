Opera heeft versie 46 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera is drie jaar geleden overgestapt van de in eigen huis ontwikkelde render-engine Presto naar Blink. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor BSD en Solaris, maar deze zijn nog op de oude technologie gebaseerd. In versie 46 treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan met betrekking tot de stabiliteit en het uiterlijk. De release notes zien er als volgt uit:

Reborn has generated huge interest, marking a big step forward in the development of our browser. We do not stop there but keep adding new flavors to the Opera UI. The latests version comes with visual improvements, usability enhancements and as well as new functionality, here are some of the things you can expect:

Speed Dial is now dark when wallpapers are disabled and dark theme is enabled

When importing bookmarks, items from the bookmarks bar will appear in Opera’s bookmarks bar automatically

Macbook touchbar users can enjoy an emoji-enabled input field

If you’re looking for the full Reborn experience, you can try the exclusive backgrounds. We have partnered with top industry artists Umberto Daina and Feridun Akgüngör to create a custom set of fresh, cool backgrounds. There are many others to choose from, including animated ones.

In the last months we dedicated even more time to achieve greater stability of Opera. We fixed various crashes, memory leaks and glitches that impair user experience. So far the focus on quality has given a generous 35% reduction in crashes per user, making the latest Opera browsers the very best in terms of stability.

Opera now supports APNGs, or animated PNG files. These are similar to your regular GIFs, but smaller. APNG also supports 24-bit images and 8-bit transparency which help them maintain quality. This format has become quite popular recently, particularly since Apple adopted the APNG file format for iOS 10 iMessage apps. It’s worth noting that APNG was also supported in Presto.

Watch the APNG demo and learn more about this format.

Opera 46 runs on tuned Chromium version 59, which introduces expensive background tabs throttling. This technology reduces the processing power required for background tabs and improves battery life and overall browsing performance. Try it out yourself with this background timer throttling demo.

To learn more about changes in engine itself visit dev.opera.com.