Door
Adobe

Adobe Flash Player 11 logo (75 pix) Adobe heeft versie 26 uitgebracht van Flash Player en de Integrated Runtime. Deze browser-plugin maakt het mogelijk om Flash-content, waaronder zogenaamde rich Internet applications en streaming audio en video, af te spelen. Flash Player zit ingebakken in Google Chrome en Microsoft Edge, voor andere browsers zal het los geïnstalleerd moeten worden. Het gebruik is alweer een tijdje op zijn retour ten gunste van html5 en steeds meer browsers vereisen een extra muisklik om Flash-content alsnog af te spelen. De release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden.

New Features

  • Moving to WKWebView for StageWebView on iOS
  • D2D Vector Printing Support
  • DeviceRotation Event Handler for Mobile AIR
  • Enhanced Profile
  • Vertex Texture Fetch

Fixed Issues

Flash Player
  • removeMovieClip() method is not working as expected(FP-4198425,FP-4198400)
  • http://catalog.kaientai.cc viewer application quits unexpectedly. (FP-4198403)
  • Video quits unexpectedly while playing from http://tw.youvivid.com/preview_showcase.asp (FP-4198402)
  • Flash Player quits unexpectedly upon interaction with site tabs(FP-4198407)
  • [Win 10]Incorrect KeyboardEvent CharCode while shift is pressed(or Capslock)(FP-4198430)
  • FileReference size and creationDate throws IO Error (FP-4198443)
  • [Win10][ Edge]Mouse Move events are delayed when full screen is set to interactive mode and mouse lock is true.( FP-4198071, FP-4173060)
AIR
  • [iOS] drawViewPortToBitmapData method on StageWebView return an empty bitmapdata
  • [iOS] AudioPlaybackMode.VOICE and SoundMixer.useSpeakerphoneForVoice = true not working with bluetooth headset (AIR-4196360)
  • [Android] StageText not firing ENTER event (AIR-4198260)
  • [iOS] Unable to launch iPad Pro on iOS Simulator from ADT (AIR-4198314)
  • [Android] Launcher icons are packaged in incorrect resources location (AIR-4198222)
  • [iOS] Starling masking does not work on iOS with anti-aliasing turned ON (AIR-4198229)
  • [iOS] ErrorEvent.ERROR not fired (AIR-4198355)
  • [iOS] StageText: setting stage property after calling selectRange() incorrectly gives focus to StageText (AIR-4198296)
  • "Could not generate timestamp: Connection error" is displayed while packaging the AIR application (AIR-4195221, AIR-4198332, AIR-4172255)



Versienummer 26.0.0.126
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, macOS, Windows Vista, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Adobe
Download https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/flash-player/apsb17-17.html
Licentietype Freeware
0 Cis
13 juni 2017 19:38
Geen security patch zo te zien. In dat geval ga ik m niet uitrollen. Ik word werkelijk moe van die continue updates van Flash.
Ik heb de ene security patch nog maar net bedrijfsbreed 100% uitgerold, en de volgende is alweer aangekondigd :O
